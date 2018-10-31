Brad Pitt Dresses Up In Western Attire On The Set Of New Movie Amid Claims Angelina Jolie ‘Misses Him’

Brad Pitt was spotted in Los Angeles on Tuesday donning a western-type outfit that had nothing to do with Halloween and everything to do with his new movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The 54-year-old actor was spotted all dressed up on the set of the much-anticipated Quentin Tarantino movie, which is set during the time of the Manson Murders of 1969. He was seen chatting to the Kill Bill director as they took a much deserved break in between scenes, but he stood out from the rest of the crew for his retro-inspired outfit, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Pitt walked around set sporting a pair of slim fit white jeans adorned with a western style snake-skin belt that featured a massive buckle, which wardrobe stylists paired with a casual black t-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots. The only thing missing was Pitt’s co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, who apparently wasn’t shooting that day. The pair have been spotted together often while shooting for the upcoming film, and were even seen cruising around Los Angeles in a vintage Cadillac Coup DeVille.

While the World War Z star has been keeping busy during the holidays, it has been reported that his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, has been struggling during this particular time of the year.

New pictures of Leo with Brad Pitt on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. (Photo credit: TheImageDirect) pic.twitter.com/5J999CaRwd — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprioFans) October 23, 2018

“Halloween was always Brad and Angelina’s favorite time of the year, and they would go all out to celebrate it as a family. It’s definitely one of the times she misses Brad the most,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“Brad and Angelina still haven’t finalized their custody deal, and one of the sticking points that they are fighting over is who will have the children over the holidays,” the source revealed. Pitt and Jolie, 43, share six children — Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and Vivienne and Knox, 10 — and they have been engulfed in a tense custody battle for the past few months.

As previously reported by the Inquistr, a temporary custody order was granted to Pitt during the summer so he could spend more time with the children than he had been initially given, but the former Hollywood power couple is still to agree on a permanent order.

Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Images On Tarantino Film Set Gives Life https://t.co/vhdaUJSlf1 pic.twitter.com/66NQL4ykTR — Accelerate (@AccelerateTV) October 25, 2018

In the meanwhile, Pitt has been spending most of his time shooting for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, in which he and DiCaprio respectively play a “former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double,” according to Tarantino himself.

“Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But [DiCaprio’s character] Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor… Sharon Tate,” the director said, per the Daily Mail.