Beyonce Fans Blast Kylie Jenner’s Barbie Costume, Say Bey Did It Better

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is getting flack for her copycat costume.

Kylie Jenner is a Barbie girl—but she’s living in Beyonce’s world. The youngest Kar-Jenner kid dressed as a plastic Barbie doll for Halloween, complete with wavy blonde hair, a pink one-piece bathing suit, sky-high stilettos, and a plastic box with the famous Mattel logo on it. Jenner captioned pics from her plastic photo shoot with lyrics from the iconic 1997 Aqua song “Barbie Girl,” as the Inquisitr previously shared. The hit song was released the same year Kylie was born.

But while it all looked picture perfect, some social media followers were quick to point out that Kylie Jenner’s costume was far from original. Beyonce’s Beyhive was out in full force to remind everyone that Queen Bey dressed as the ultimate Barbie doll two years ago.

Fans of the “Flawless” singer may recall Beyonce’s vintage Barbie costume that she wore on Halloween in 2016. The superstar singer donned oversized cat-eye sunglasses, big bangle earrings, a high ponytail, and a retro striped one-piece swimsuit as she posed in a plastic box that said, “Black Barbie.” The costume is a classic—Beyonce is actually wearing the same style black-and-white-striped outfit as the original 1959 Barbie doll—and it beat Kylie Jenner’s Barbie look by a full two years. You can compare Beyonce and Kylie Jenner’s Barbie costumes below.

Many Beyonce fans quickly took to social media to declare Bey beats Kylie when it comes to Barbie. One fan tweeted, “Beyonce’s Barbie Halloween costume was a thousand times better than Kylie’s, sorry not sorry.” Others accused Kylie Jenner of copying the original Halloween queen.

You can see some of the social media reactions to Barbiegate below.

I just want Kylie to know Beyonce already did Barbie for Halloween so that’s done. You should’ve went before cuz there is no going after the queen — Chun Bae ???? (@ImPepperAnne) October 31, 2018

Kylie played herself. Not much of a costume when she legit is built like a Barbie. & besides Beyonce did it better, you’re late sis ????????‍♂️ — Empress (@NikkieBamBam) October 31, 2018

Kylie dressed up at a Barbie and people be saying she so original and she “did that” no Beyoncé did that!! — BABY MAMA (@llaarrr_) October 31, 2018

kylie jenner literally ripped off Beyoncé’s Barbie idea omg — ???????????????????????????????????? (@_bradleyxo) October 31, 2018

While Kylie Jenner’s attempt at dressing as one of the most iconic toys of all time was a very good one, she may want to take a page from the more experienced Beyonce’s Halloween costume notebook when it comes to accessories.

When Beyonce dressed as Barbie two years ago, fans may recall her husband Jay-Z stood by her side as “40th Anniversary Ken, Black Collector Edition.” In addition, the couple’s daughter Blue Ivy wore a black leather jacket with the Barbie logo across the back as part of the family’s themed outfit for a New York City Halloween bash.

Perhaps if Kylie Jenner could get boyfriend Travis Scott and their infant daughter Stormi Webster to pose as her Barbie sidekicks, she could really win Halloween next year.