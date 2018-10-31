Khloe Kardashian And Baby True Go Wild For Halloween, Mama Shares Lots Of Adorable Looks

Khloe Kardashian loves being a mama to her baby girl True Thompson and she is going all-out for her little girl’s first Halloween. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had teased that she would have a lot of photos to share via her Instagram page to celebrate the fun occasion and she didn’t disappoint her fans in this regard.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier in the day, Khloe Kardashian shared a photo showing her with baby True Thompson dressed up as unicorns for Halloween. She also had True in a panda outfit for some of the photos and fans loved the pictures.

It didn’t take long for Kardashian’s fans to get another series of photos with some additional Halloween looks. Khloe was definitely hooked on animals for this first Halloween of True’s and it is easy to see why she had a hard time choosing just one.

In the first picture of Khloe’s second series, True is dressed up as a baby piglet. Her gorgeous eyes were looking directly at the camera and her chunky baby thighs were peeking out from the bottom of the soft, pink costume.

Additional photos showed True ready to make a mess with a colorful cake while still in her piglet costume and then dressed as a llama or something similar. Khloe didn’t put on matching costumes in those cases, but she did when it came to a tiger costume for True.

True and Khloe were beyond adorable in their matching tiger costumes. True’s was fluffy and adorable, while Khloe’s showed off her figure and had a more sultry look to it. The photographer did a phenomenal job capturing these adorable moments between Kardashian and her baby girl, and Khloe said that she swears that True loves dressing up.

Kardashian’s fans went wild over these latest photos of True in her Halloween costumes. Khloe’s latest post had 1 million likes in about 30 minutes with more than 15,000 comments. Everybody seemed in agreement that Baby Thompson was stunningly adorable and people loved seeing how Khloe looked at her daughter in the pictures of them together.

Rumors continue to swirl about the state of Khloe’s relationship with True’s daddy Tristan Thompson, but it is clearly all love when it comes to Kardashian and her little sweetie. As the Daily Mail noted earlier this week, Khloe and True vacationed together in Bali and many thought her note about creating memories with her baby was fairly pointed in not mentioning Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian’s fans will have to wait and see whether her romance with Tristan Thompson can survive all the troubles they’ve had in their relationship. Whether that relationship goes the distance or not, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is clearly head over heels in love with her baby True Thompson and fans are anxious to watch the two of them together in the months ahead.