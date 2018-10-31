Disney To Give The Winter Soldier And Falcon Their Own Show For The Upcoming Streaming Service

If you are feeling like the Winter Soldier and Falcon are not getting enough screen time in the Marvel movies, you are not alone. The word is that Disney may be getting ready to do something about it. What they do just may not come in a form that will please everyone.

The Verge reports “Falcon and Winter Soldier reportedly getting their own series on Disney’s streaming service.”

“Both Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) will star in a limited series for Disney’s new streaming service, according to Variety. The limited series is expected to receive six to eight episodes, according to the report, but it’s unclear if Mackie and Stan will return to reprise their roles. It’s assumed they will, following an earlier Variety report suggesting that Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen would reprise their respective roles as Loki and Scarlet Witch for two limited series on Disney’s streaming service. The Verge has reached out to Marvel Studios and Disney for comment.”

Once considered a niche experiment, streaming services have taken off in a big way. Any group in control of substantial entertainment content is likely to launch a streaming service at some point. Disney holds a large catalog of extremely popular properties such as Marvel and Star Wars. This arrangement gives them the opportunity to explore smaller stories and characters more fully than would be possible doing movies alone.

phol_66 / Shutterstock

Television broadcasting networks have been offering streaming services for some time. Hulu was the first major effort. Since then, CBS has decided to do their own service called All-Access. By all accounts, it has been very successful on the back of a single show, Star Trek Discovery.

Some fans feel the show is being held hostage behind a paywall in the U.S. Elsewhere in the world, it is available on the popular Netflix streaming service. In an effort to keep people paying for the service year round instead of for a few months out of the year, CBS has greenlit at least two other Star Trek series.

Taking a page from that book, it is very likely that the only places one will be able to watch these new Marvel shows is on the Disney streaming service. Disney is a luxury brand that is not known for budget or discount products and services. So pricing is a big question mark at this time. There is a good chance it will be on the higher end of the spectrum considering the company and the properties they hold.