Jenelle Evans Reveals She Needs Her Jaw Realigned Weeks After Accusing Husband David Eason Of Assault

Jenelle Evans said she heard her collarbone snap during the alleged attack, which she now says never happened.

Jenelle Evans accused David Eason of assaulting her at their home in North Carolina on October 13, but has since recanted her story. That said, the Teen Mom 2 star continues to fuel her claims of being assaulted by her husband as time continues.

In addition to allegedly being seen with bruising on her collarbone, which she claimed snapped during the supposed assault, Evans is now having her jaw realigned.

On October 30, Celebrity Insider shared a report regarding a recent video made by Evans, in which she said that while she doesn’t have any missing teeth — as has been reported — she has been experiencing issues with her jaw, which she is addressing with the help of a retainer.

“I mean, supposedly I got my teeth knocked out, right? Wrong! If you are dying to know, I have a retainer. Why do I have a retainer on my teeth? Because I am realigning my jaw,” Evans explained in a video clip shared in one of her Instagram Stories.

A short time after the clip was shared on Twitter, Randy Houska, the father of Evans’ Teen Mom 2 co-star, Chelsea Houska, posted a response to her claims, suggesting that the only reason Evans would need to have her jaw realigned is if it had somehow been “unaligned.”

“Jaws are ‘re-aligned’ after they have been ‘un-aligned,'” the dentist wrote on Twitter.

During the 911 call which she made on October 13, Jenelle Evans said that her husband David Eason had assaulted her, pinning her to the ground in their backyard. He seemingly broke her collarbone during the encounter.

“I think I heard my f***ing collarbone crack, and I can’t move my arms,” Evans explained to the dispatcher. “I think that he got violent because he was drinking. I’m recovering from the surgery I just had on Monday. I can’t breathe.”

In a video shared a couple of weeks later, on October 25, Evans told her fans and followers that she didn’t understand why anyone would think that she’s involved in abusive relationship, despite her own claims of abuse.

“Everything’s fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused,” she said.

