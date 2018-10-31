Megyn Kelly Slams Paparazzi For Filming Children At School Amid NBC Fallout

'THIS IS NOT RIGHT.'

Over the past few days, things have not been going very well for Megyn Kelly.

Amid the blackface scandal that cost Kelly her job at the Today Show, she claims that the paparazzi have been making her life miserable. Kelly claims that the paparazzi have been following her children to and from school — and it’s driving her crazy. The former Fox News personality took to Twitter to bash paparazzi who have followed her kids, despite countless attempts from Megyn to put a stop to it. Kelly has allegedly even brought the photographers food as a peace offering.

“For a week paparazzi has been lurking outside my home day & nite. Finally today I took my kids to school. I went out alone 1st, offered them donuts &begged them to just take their pic of me & to leave my kids alone when they emerged. All were nice. Except the Dailymail…”

“The DailyMail 1st published photos of my husb IN OUR HOME & then *did* photog my kids, trailed us to my daughter’s school, & secretly videotaped my 7-yr-old child (her classmates too) & posted it,” Kelly continued. “THIS IS NOT RIGHT.”

So far, Kelly’s tweets have earned her a lot of attention from her 2 million plus Twitter followers. One tweet has been favorited 6,000 times and gotten 1,000 retweets — in addition to attracting 1,300 comments. Some fans chimed in on the tweet to slam the photographers for invading Kelly’s privacy, while some others said that it was karma for Kelly.

Look what I found at the end of the rainbow in Montana – love love love LOVE! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/9jW8g5cZ7p — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 6, 2018

One concerned follower wrote, “I am so sorry for what you and your family are going through. This is disturbing and wrong!”

“She was paid $20 million a year and she said disgusting things throughout her career but true racist a fabricator of false information and now all of a sudden she’d like some decorum and you feel sorry for her,” another fan contended.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, The Today Show aired on Monday without Kelly in the aftermath of her having told viewers that she didn’t see what the big deal about a blackface Halloween costume was during a segment the previous week. The talk show host said that she did not find it racist, and also said that when she was a kid it was okay to do — as long as you were dressing up as a character.

After her comments, Kelly faced a ton of backlash. NBC started off the week without Kelly in her Today slot, announcing that they were starting a new chapter in the third hour of the show. Megyn and her lawyers are currently working on an exit deal with the network, and Kelly reportedly wants $10 million to remain tight lipped about her payout.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but it will certainly be interesting to see how things pan out.