Mac Miller Tribute Concert To Be Live-Streamed On Multiple Platforms

A concert dedicated to the late rapper Mac Miller will be live-streamed on multiple platforms on October 31, People is reporting. Fans can watch the concert via Facebook, LiveXLive, TIDAL, Twitter, Wav, and YouTube at 9:30 Eastern Standard Time.

“Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” will take place in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre. Proceeds from the concert will benefit The Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF), which will provide “programming, resources and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building.” Some platforms, such as Facebook, will provide a link to donate during the live-stream.

Miller tragically passed away on September 7, at the young age of 26. While the official cause of death has yet to be officially determined, he is believed to have gone into cardiac arrest due to a drug overdose. This devastated many fans around the world — as well as many people in the music industry who considered him a friend.

Artists who are set to attend the tribute concert are Action Bronson, Anderson.Paak, Chance the Rapper, Dylan Reynolds, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D., John Mayer, Miguel, Njomza, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Thundercat, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, and Vince Staples. Reportedly, there are more stars that will be in attendance who have yet to be named. Miller’s family believes that this star-studded line-up says something about Miller’s character — and how he impacted the people around him.

“The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,” Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, said in a statement. “His father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.”

According to CNN, many celebrities took to social media after hearing of Miller’s sudden death to share the positive effect that Miller had on their lives. Chance the Rapper, one of the performers slated for the concert, went on tour with Miller. Chance tweeted that he “loved him for real.” Another notable figure in Miller’s life was Ariana Grande — who was close friends with Miller since 2013, and who dated him for two years before parting ways this May. The people who cared deeply about him are hoping to continue Miller’s legacy by giving back to the community.