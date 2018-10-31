Less than two weeks after they met in a Premier League match, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur meet again in a fourth-round English League Cup match.

Just 11 days after Tottenham Hotspur won a 1-0 thriller over West Ham United in the English Premier League, the two teams meet again at the same venue, but this time in the fourth round of the English League Cup — now known as the Carabao Cup. The match will likely see the higher-ranked league side, Spurs, field a weakened lineup, according to ESPN, as they struggle to break back into the Premier League’s top four. The Carabao Cup showdown will live stream from the Hammers’ home of London Stadium on Wednesday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Carabao Cup clash pitting Premier League 13th-place side West Ham United against fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the 56,000-seat London Stadium in London, England, on Wednesday, October 31.

The game also comes with just a single day’s rest after a hard-fought, 1-0 defeat at Wembley to Premier League champions — and current leaders — Manchester City. Both Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli stand a good chance of inclusion in the starting XI against West Ham, according to the BBC.

At the same time, West Ham will be without their skipper, Mark Noble, who must sit out a game after incurring a red card against Leicester over the weekend. Nonetheless, the match-up may be a dangerous one for Tottenham, who have been eliminated from the League Cup by West Ham the last two times that the teams have met in the competition — including last year’s tournament.

Delle Alli is likely to be one of the few regulars to start the League Cup match against West Ham. David Rogers / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup game, use the stream provided by ESPN+. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but offers a free seven-day trial. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the Hammers vs. Spurs League Cup showdown at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no live stream offered, nor will there be one in India. Fans will have to make alternate arrangements to watch the stream.

In Canada, every 2018-2019 Carabao Cup match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur, see LiveSoccerTV.com.