Mariah Carey Flaunts Her Assets In Naughty Nurse Halloween Costume While In Tokyo

Singing icon Mariah Carey is currently traveling the world as fans flock to her Caution World Tour, but she didn’t let that damper her Halloween spirit. The singer is currently in Tokyo for a couple of concerts and she just shared a saucy photo showing the costume she decided to wear.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Mariah Carey seems to love Halloween and earlier this week she shared a throwback to when she wore a sexy mermaid Halloween costume 15 years ago. Her fans thought she looked amazing then, and she still looks amazing now.

Carey shared a photo on Instagram showing her dressed up for Halloween alongside boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and she noted that she was keeping it festive in Tokyo. Mariah is wearing a naughty nurse costume and her fans went crazy over it.

In the photo, Carey is wearing a pink wig, and a costume nurse’s hat and jacket. She has a fake stethoscope on and under the jacket, she is wearing a sexy white bodysuit or teddy by the looks of things. Fans get a peek of Mariah’s cleavage in the shot and she’s got a big smile on her face.

Mariah’s beau Bryan has on a similar getup to portray a doctor, and his medical jacket is open to show his bare chest. Carey and Tanaka are snuggling in close together and it looks like they are having a blast with this set of costumes.

Mariah has more than 7 million followers on the social media site and this Halloween costume was clearly a hit with her fans. In less than an hour, it already had more than 46,000 likes and over 800 comments.

Everybody seemed to love the costumes Mariah and Bryan were wearing, noting that she was the queen of costumes and looked both beautiful and sexy. So far, Tanaka hasn’t shared any photos of this costume combination via his Instagram page, but he did post a throwback in his Insta Stories.

In the photo that Bryan shared, he was dressed as Clark Kent of Superman fame and Mariah was a sizzling-hot devil. She was wearing a tight red dress that showed off her cleavage along with red wings, a wand, and red devil’s ears.

Other photos of Kanaka’s on his Instagram show that he’s been by Carey’s side throughout this international tour. Mariah and Bryan first connected back in 2006, notes Bustle, when he was one of her backup dancers. The two have been dating for nearly two years now and seem to be doing better than ever.

Mariah Carey is known for her love of sharing sexy get-ups and this one certainly showcases all of her curves. How can she manage to top this one? Her fans can’t wait to see what she comes up with next.