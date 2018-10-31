Kim Kardashian & Sisters Wear Barely-There Bras & Underwear For Victoria’s Secret Themed Halloween Costumes

Kim Kardashian — and all of her sisters — stripped down for their Halloween costumes. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars took to their bras and underwear, adding some elaborate wings in order to create their group costumes.

According to an October 31 report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian and her sisters — Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner — donned lingerie as they stepped out as Victoria’s Secret Angels while attending a Halloween party in L.A. this week.

Kim wore very skimpy panties and a white lace bra along with a large pair of fluffy white angel wings. She completed the look with a pair of clear, see-through high heels.

Khloe Kardashian wore a similar outfit, showing off her amazing post-baby body in lace underwear and a white bra, completing the look with small white wings. Kendall Jenner wore a solid white bra and high cut underwear along with a see-through corset over top.

Kourtney Kardashian sported white lacy lingerie along with her own corset, and the most unique pair of angel wings present — a pair that curved both up and down. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner was the sister who was most covered up, wearing a tan bra and underwear set with a sparkling sequined nude bodysuit over top.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Kardashian slash Jenner family has been in the Halloween spirit all week. The girls have all been posting Halloween themed photos to social media.

On Wednesday, Khloe shared photos of herself and her daughter, True Thompson, wearing sweet matching costumes. Kylie Jenner has been doing the same with her daughter, Stormi.

Kylie also shared pictures of herself in her Barbie inspired costumes, while Kourtney Kardashian posted throwback pictures of herself and her three children wearing superhero costumes during a past Halloween celebration.

Kim Kardashian has been busy posting bikini photos of herself from her recent trip to Bali alongside her sisters. However, she has promised her fans via Instagram that she would be posting Halloween photos of herself later in the day. Kendall Jenner also got in on the fun by posting photos of herself as one of the “Fembots” from the Austin Powers films.

The Kardashian and Jenner girls are sure to be posting their Victoria’s Secret Angels costumes for days to come, as each one of the women looked stunning in the skimpy outfits.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and her famous curvy sisters as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.