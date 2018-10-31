WWE News: Former World Champion And WWE Female Talent Confirmed For ‘Crown Jewel’ In Saudi Arabia

'Crown Jewel' has had a ton of changes happening to it and they are cotinuing with just days to go.

In the last two weeks, Crown Jewel has undergone numerous changes — and many fans weren’t even sure if the event would still take place up until a few days ago. WWE is moving forward with the event in Saudi Arabia this Friday, but there have been major alterations to the card given that some wrestlers do not want to work it.

Now, one female member of the WWE talent roster — and a former World Champion — have been confirmed for the pay-per-view. This will likely shake things up even more.

Over the course of the last 48 hours, John Cena has been taken off of the card — replaced by Bobby Lashley in the WWE World Cup, as reported by the Inquisitr. The next night on SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan was written off the card — having his WWE Title match against A.J. Styles a few nights earlier than originally planned.

Last week, Hulk Hogan stated that he was going to be traveling to Saudi Arabia to be a part of Crown Jewel, as the Inquisitr detailed. At the time, WWE hadn’t said anything regarding him being on the show — but Hogan seemed certain that it was happening.

On Wednesday, the official website of WWE quietly confirmed it, though without much fanfare. Their “Live Events” page added Hulk Hogan’s photo as one of the featured superstars who would be at Crown Jewel.

As of a couple of days ago, Hogan was not featured on that page — and neither was Samoa Joe. Last night on SmackDown Live, Joe was added to the card, noting that he will have a WWE Title match against A.J. Styles. This news follows on the hells of Daniel Bryan announcing that he didn’t want to travel to Saudi Arabia.

So, the WWE legend will be at Crown Jewel, but it isn’t yet known what he’s going to be doing there. Hogan could get involved in a match — or just show up to cut a promo of some sort. It’s also possible that he’s only there for media appearances, and won’t be on the show itself — but that remains to be seen.

Another shocking bit of news making the rounds is the revelation that Renee Young is actually going to join the announce team for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

EXCLUSIVE: Renee Young to Join Crown Jewel Announce Team in Saudi Arabia – https://t.co/MBfOQBRlZK pic.twitter.com/w6Ncp4teV0 — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) October 30, 2018

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Renee Young was given the go-ahead to travel to Saudi Arabia and to call Crown Jewel. She’s already made history this year by becoming the first female announcer on Monday Night Raw. Renee Young also called the first all women’s pay-per-view, Evolution, this past weekend.

As many may remember, women were not allowed to perform at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. It’s not known if Young will have to abide by certain guidelines.

For quite some time now, WWE has been under a great deal of scrutiny for continuing on with Crown Jewel despite the murder of reporter Jamal Khashoggi. Eventually, WWE confirmed that the event would take place as scheduled — but now, it’s doing so without John Cena or Daniel Bryan. With that said, Hulk Hogan has been confirmed for the event, and Renee Young will be on the announce team for an event that is destined to carry on.