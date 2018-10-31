Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curves In Swimsuit for Sexy Barbie-Themed Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner is showing off her hottest Halloween costume yet. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on the spooky holiday to reveal her sexy costume.

Kylie Jenner posted a new Halloween-themed photo to her Instagram account this week, and revealed her Barbie inspired costume. In the photos, Kylie is seen sporting a shiny, hot pink one-shoulder swimsuit for the costume.

She wears her blonde hair, which is likely a wig, parted down the middle and in soft curls. The makeup mogul also set up a life-sized toy box to stand in and complete her Barbie costume.

In a second set of photos, Jenner is seen standing with her hands up, seemingly looking out of the box as she rocks a large pendant necklace, and pink eye shadow and lipstick. Her skin is bronzed as she flaunts her famous curves, toned legs, and ample cleavage in the costume.

Kylie also uses some lyrics from the 1997 Aqua song, “Barbie Girl,” which includes the lyrics such as “I’m a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world,” and “You can bush my hair and undress me anywhere,” revealing that life in plastic is “fantastic.”

This marks the third Halloween costumed that Kylie Jenner has revealed via social media this fall. She also dressed up in matching skeleton onesies with her daughter, Stormi Webster, and twinned with the baby girl again as they both donned gorgeous pink butterfly costumes.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans may no longer be seeing Kylie Jenner on Keeping Up With the Kardashians going forward. The reality star is said to have outgrown her family’s TV series, and allegedly wants to focus more on her makeup company, which has helped her achieve a net worth of nearly $1 billion.

“Kylie wants to focus on her baby and her cosmetics line instead. She hasn’t been into the show in a while and it just has been really difficult for her to fit it into her already super busy schedule,” an insider told Radar Online.

However, Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, is said to be trying to change her daughter’s mind and keep her on contract in order to help the show’s ratings and renewal hopes.

“Kris is desperate to keep Kylie on the show and thinks that she is essential to renegotiating after the contracts end, but she has a billion dollars already. She doesn’t need the show at all anymore,” an insider told the outlet of Kylie Jenner’s reality TV future.