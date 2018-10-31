Rebel Wilson Mum On ‘Pitch Perfect 4’ Rumors, Says Cast Members ‘Always Wanna Work Together’

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show for its Halloween themed episode where she remained quiet about the possibility of a fourth addition to the hit franchise, People reported.

The Australian actress said she would “definitely” be involved in another musical film “in the next 12 months,” but remained silent about whether or not it would be apart of the Pitch Perfect series.

“I mean, I can’t say anything officially,” Wilson told Ellen. “We just love each other, all us girls…we love each other and we always wanna work together.”

Rumors swirled around the idea of another Pitch Perfect movie after Wilson and her costars Anna Camp, Brittany Snow and Chrissie Fit posted several photos a few weeks ago at Camp and husband Skylar Astin’s joint birthday party, showing all of them holding up four fingers. Rebel’s post of the photo was captioned with four red hearts.

Shortly after the photos were shared, Vanity Fair reported that Wilson seemingly confirmed that the Barden Bellas were planning a reunion while she attended the ninth annual Los Angeles Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

“There’s some things in the works. I’m sure Universal is going to hate me for this,” she said at the time. “All us Bellas love each other. We just want to work with each other. The girls are just awesome.”

Fellow Barden Bella Brittany Snow also opened up to Extra TV last month about the possibility of a fourth installment.

“I think all of us would be game for it. We have the best time filming those movies,” she said. “We made some of our best friends during that franchise…part of us knows that chapter might be closed and is okay with that, but we are still incredibly close and we will probably make them–if they want us to–until the end of time.”

Anna Kendrick has also expressed her love for the idea, telling Entertainment Weekly last year that she and the cast would “do them forever.”

The cast has remained friends since they met while filming the original movie in 2012.

“We have a group text, which is sometimes daily,” Rebel told Vanity Fair. “Whenever we are all in Los Angeles we try to meet. We are all very busy ladies, so we like to catch up and have reunions. We are all such different girls and we are all smashing it. We would love to do a fourth movie, so we’ll see.”

The Barden Bellas last reunited on screen in December 2017 for Pitch Perfect 3, which went on to gross almost $185 million worldwide, People reported. The first installment of the film franchise brought in $115 million, and it’s sequel made over $287 million in 2015.