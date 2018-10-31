Kim Kardashian Dons Neon Thong Bikini In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Kim Kardashian has been in the mood to share some sexy bikini photos on social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has bee posting a ton of racy snapshots of herself wearing skimpy swimsuits following her family vacation in Bali.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a new photo of herself wearing a neon yellow thong bikini, as she looks back at the camera with a sultry stare.

Kim dons the bikini as she sits on a pool chair looking out over an amazing view of not only a swimming pool but the ocean and palm trees as the sun sets in the sky. Kardashian’s long, dark hair is parted down the middle and worn straight down her back.

Kim posted the photo just minutes after taking to Instagram to post yet another swimsuit photo, where she is seen climbing a wooden ladder in a neon pink bikini. In the photo, Kardashian promises to post Halloween photos later but was just really feeling some snapshots from her recent trip to Bali with her sisters: Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

The sisters, along with their children and Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, all gushed over their time in Bali.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has been one busy lady as of late. The mother of three was spotted out on the town on Monday night as she received a special award at the Gift Of Life Marrow Registry’s Inaugural One Huge Night Gala in Beverly Hills.

Kim was given the Impact Award after she took part in the Hope4Adam campaign back in 2016 in hopes of finding Adam Krief a bone marrow donor to save his life when he was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer.

Kardashian took to social media to encourage her followers to register as a donor, and although nobody was a match for Krief, who sadly passed away, Kim did encourage thousands of people to join the cause which culminated in four matches and one transplant.

Krief’s wife presented Kim with the special award this week as Kardashian donned a gorgeous pearl-colored gown for the event. Sadly, Kim also got some bad news on Monday as her close friend and personal photographer Marcus Hyde was involved in a serious car accident and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

“I’m trying to find the perfect picture but I don’t want to share them. We were saving these for our book,” Kim posted on social media along with a photo of Marcus.

“Angels are surrounding you. I’m praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back,” Kardashian posted on Twitter, along with a photo of Hyde walking on the beach with his back turned toward the camera. “Please pray for my friend,” the reality star captioned the post.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.