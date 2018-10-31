Henry Cavill’s Shocking New Look For ‘The Witcher’ Makes Superman Actor Unrecognizable

Cavill plays a 'solitary monster hunter' in the show.

Americans fans of British actor Henry Cavill will almost always think of Superman every time that he’s mentioned — but perhaps not for much longer.

Cavill is set to star in Netflix’s recreation of The Witcher, the subject of Andrzej Sapkowski’s beloved fantasy novels. The books feature tales surrounding the adventures of monster hunters — known as witchers — fighting supernatural beings with the help of special powers. The British actor looks unrecognizable in his new get-up as the iconic character of Geralt of Rivia — a “solitary monster hunter,” as Netflix defines the character — and after checking out the Man of Steel actor’s new avatar, many might agree that it makes sense.

Apart from Cavill playing the lead role, Freya Allan stars as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Anna Shaffer as Triss, as reported by the Verge. The books have already spanned a series of graphic novels, board games, and a popular series of video games — but it is Netflix’s version of the books that could catapult Sapkowski’s magical world into solid earthly fame.

Netflix also uploaded a short video of Cavill’s new look, in which he can be seen moving towards the camera — staring at the audience with dead-serious eyes. If anything — with his white locks and armor-laden costume — Cavill looks like, as someone over at E! Online aptly put it, a beefed up version of Harry Potter’s Lucius Malfoy.

The first-look at Cavill’s interpretation of Geralt has been released as the series begins its production in Hungary. Acclaimed writer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who has written for such shows as Daredevil and The Defenders, has adapted the books for Netflix. She also signed up as the showrunner and executive producer of the series in December 2017. When she began writing, Hissrich could not hide her excitement.

“We’re moving quickly ahead with everything – like, my head is spinning around Exorcist-style, except with enthusiasm, not evil possession – but one thing is certain: quality comes before speed. You’ll get it as soon as humanly possible, and it’ll be good,” she promised at the time.

In September of this year, Hissrich said that she had finished writing the series finale of the show, giving the production crew the green light for filming to begin.

The first season of The Witcher is expected to contain eight episodes. When several fans lamented that the number of episodes was too few for such a beloved series of fantasy novels, Hissrich explained that she would prefer quality over quantity. As for Cavill being cast for the role of Geralt, the showrunner said that she never had anyone else in mind.

“He was my first meeting. I didn’t have writers or scripts yet – just a green light and a lot of passion,” she wrote on Twitter in September. “That was four months ago, and I’ve never forgotten the passion he brought. He IS Geralt. He always has been. I’m so thrilled to welcome HENRY CAVILL to the #Witcher family.”