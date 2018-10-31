Howard Stern Slams Ben Affleck For ‘Ruining’ Jennifer Garner Marriage

SiriusXM radio personality Howard Stern has slammed Ben Affleck over “ruining” his marriage to Jennifer Garner. The shock jock made the declaration on his October 31 show.

Radar Online reported that Stern claimed that the actor had let his looks go to his head.

“The problem is… Ben Affleck is a Hollywood actor and a really good-looking guy,” Stern remarked to his longtime radio co-host Robin Quivers.

“And he probably got bored because he can get so many different women. I’m going to tell you one thing. I’m very happy with the woman I have. And he should’ve been happier with her. I think his life could’ve gone a lot easier,” alleges Stern, commenting on the couple’s relationship.

Quivers made a point to Stern, stating that she felt that the couple’s issues might not be as cut and dry as Stern believed.

She felt that Affleck and Garner’s relationship was more “complicated” than that. “I think there were a few other problems,” she pointed out to Stern.

Stern approached the issues between the Batman actor and the Camping actress differently.

“I think [Jen] is so hot. I mean give me a f**king break. How do you get bored with that? You know that’s what I mean. Some men have too much good in their life,” he alleged. He then slammed the actor by stating that he should have been born “ugly” to appreciate how good he has it as a handsome man.

Quivers stood her ground against Stern, noting that her longtime pal was reducing what appeared to be a complicated relationship between Garner and Affleck down to one thing.

Stern’s response? That he felt there was nothing that he saw that was complicating the relationship, explaining that if someone wants to be in love, they can be in love.

“Ben will always want the best for Jen,” an Affleck friend told People.“They continue to have a really strong relationship and both work very hard to make everything easy for the kids. She has always been supportive of him.”

Since the couple’s split, Affleck has dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus and Playboy model Shauna Sexton. It was recently revealed that Garner is dating Cali Group CEO John Miller.

The couple, who finalized their divorce just this month after being separated for three years, share custody of daughters Violet, 12; Seraphina, 9; and son Samuel, 6.

Garner stood by Affleck when he entered treatment for alcohol addiction this past August, marking the third time that the actor had entered rehab.