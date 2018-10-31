Chrissy Teigen Fires Back At Troll Who Said She Isn’t ‘Magazine Cover Material’

Chrissy Teigen isn’t known for holding her tongue. In perfect Chrissy Teigen style, the model and author recently clapped back at an internet troll who criticized her looks on the cover of Glamour magazine.

Teigen, 32, was one of several ladies to land a spot on Glamour‘s “Women of the Year” list, which is why she was featured on the cover. In spite of the incredible feat — which Teigen shared on both her Instagram and Twitter pages — some internet haters took to her comments section to say that Teigen should have put more effort into her look for the shot, as StyleCaster reported.

“This photo of you is quite frankly, awful. At first glance I didn’t recognize you. I know you don’t give a damn, but girl if you’re going to be magazine cover material, make it worth it,” one Twitter user wrote.

As expected, Teigen fired back in her signature sarcastic tone — which never disappoints.

“Thank you, Heidi. in the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you’ve shot for reference!) that would be so awesome,” Teigen clapped back.

Teigen is featured on the cover in a white turtleneck, with her hair slicked back. She looks rather fresh faced, with minimal makeup applied. The model is smirking at the camera in a confident, fierce way.

In the thread attached to Teigen’s clap back, her fans had a lot of fun sharing memes and GIFs poking fun at the troll. One Twitter user even took the time to digitally edit the troll’s face onto Teigen’s on the magazine cover. The Twitter user who had initially criticized Teigen’s appearance later changed her own Twitter avatar to the photoshopped magazine cover, proving that the internet is a wild place.

Other women who were honored in the issue include Aly Raisman, Viola Davis, Kamala Harris, the female activists of the March For Our Lives, Betty Reid Soskin, and Janelle Monáe.

The magazine hailed Chrissy Teigen as “The Influencer,” describing her as “So funny. So true. And so damn necessary. Chrissy Teigen may be one of the most relatable people on the Internet, but she’s also an unofficial spokesperson for Generation Fed Up,” the description reads.

On her social media, Teigen declared that she is honored to have been named alongside women that she admires and adores — and vowed to to do what she can to live up to the title.