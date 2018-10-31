‘B&B’ Spoilers: Steffy Has A New Love Interest, Could Liam Be Jealous?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) days as a single lady may be numbered. At least one man has an eye for the beautiful lady, and he will try his luck with the Forrester heiress. Courier Journalindicates that Leo (Sam Myerson) will ask Steffy out on a date.

Ever since Steffy handed Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) on a silver platter, she has been putting in the time at the office. She has told everyone that she is trying to build a legacy for her daughter similar to the one that Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) left for her.

She has supported Liam and Hope during their pregnancy, and has offered helpful advice to the expectant mom. But surely there is more to Steffy than work and motherhood? It seems as if it’s time for Steffy to consider her options.

Steffy Gives Leo A Preview

Soap Central teases that Steffy sees longtime Forrester Creations client on Friday, October 2. Leo, a drop-dead gorgeous hunk, will drop by to see the company’s latest collection. Of course, the Intimates Collection is Steffy’s project and she will want to impress the buyer with the designs.

Hoping to impress the buyer, Steffy will give him a sneak peek of the lingerie line. It’s important for Steffy that the orders roll in so she will want to keep Leo happy. Sam Myerson will make his Bold and the Beautiful debut on Friday, and fans are already rooting for the actor as Steffy’s new beau.

Leo Wants More Than The Intimates Lingerie

When Leo visits Forrester Creations, it’s not only the high fashion which will blow him away. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy will catch his eye and that he will ask her out on a date. There’s nothing wrong with mixing business with a little bit of pleasure just to sweeten the deal.

Steffy’s Choice

At the moment, Steffy is very career-driven. She knows that the company has limited finances and that the Intimates line just edged out Hope For The Future for funding. So, she might not be willing to risk the line for a quick roll in the hay.

On the other hand, single mothers get lonely too and Leo is very handsome. Steffy might decide that going out with a client might even be beneficial for the company as long as they can keep their dalliance separate from work life.

Liam’s Reaction Reveals His True Feelings

If the past is anything to go by, Liam is a very jealous man. Viewers will remember his rage when Steffy and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) hooked up even though they were not together. In fact, he was the same when Hope and Wyatt got together too.

Although Liam is apparently happily married to Hope, it doesn’t mean that his feelings for Steffy are resolved. She broke up with him and proposed to Hope on his behalf, even though it seemed as if he wanted Steffy back.

If Liam is jealous, he could mask his true feelings by saying that he is only looking after his daughter Kelly’s (Gabriel Sporman) mom and that he doesn’t want Steffy to get hurt. Hope wouldn’t then know that he still has emotional ties to his ex-wife.

On the other hand, perhaps Liam won’t be jealous. Maybe he wants his ex to be happy too. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful to find out if Steffy says yes, and how Liam handles the news.