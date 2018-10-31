Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True Wear Matching Unicorn Costumes On Halloween

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson are definitely in the Halloween spirit. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Wednesday to reveal an adorable photo of the duo in matching costumes.

Khloe Kardashian and baby True don matching unicorn costumes in a series of sweet photos posted to the reality star’s Instagram account on Halloween day. Khloe, who is excitedly celebrating True’s first Halloween, asks fans not to judge her, as she had plenty more photos in different costumes to post.

Kardashian is seen sporting a baby pink unicorn onesie, complete with horn in the photos. She has her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves and a full face of makeup, including pink lips to match the ensemble. She dons pink polish on her nails and rocks diamond rings on her fingers.

Baby True is seen wearing pink-and-white-striped leggings with a unicorn costume over top as she sweetly smiles for the camera and her mother hugs her tightly, revealing that the almost 7-month-0ld baby girl is simply “too cute to spook,” in the photo’s caption.

As many fans know, Khloe gave birth to True in Cleveland back in April. The reality star and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson excitedly welcomed the little girl into their lives during a period of high drama in the family.

Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian just days before True’s birth when photos and video of the NBA player kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online when his girlfriend was nine months pregnant.

However, Khloe stood by her man and remained in Cleveland with Tristan until the end of the NBA season. The couple then moved back to L.A., where they lived together in Kardashian’s Calabasas mansion with True.

The couple spent the entire summer together and were often seen on date nights, club outings, and even took their daughter on a family vacation before Thompson headed back to Ohio in the fall to rejoin his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, Khloe decided to remain in L.A. with her friends and family, which sparked rumors of a split between her and Tristan. On Tuesday, the new mom was seen back in Ohio as she headed to Quicken Loans Arena, where she watched Tristan and the Cavs get their first win of the season over the Atlanta Hawks, per a previous report from Inquisitr.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and baby True when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.