Watch AC Milan Vs. Genoa Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Italy Serie A Wednesday Match Online

In a match postponed from the start of the Serie A season, AC Milan look to crack the top four when they host 10th-place Genoa on Wednesday.

In a match that was originally to take place at the start of the Serie A season, but had to be postponed following the tragic Morandi bridge collapse that claimed 45 lives, as the BBC reported, AC Milan and Genoa finally meet in a mid-week makeup game that follows Round 10 of the 2018/2019 campaign — and a match that, with a win, could propel AC Milan into the top four, as the contest will live stream from the San Siro.

Despite a halting start to the season, the Rossoneri appears to be rounding into form, winning three of their last four league matches, and five of their last six home matches, with one draw, according to Calcio Mercato. The club has been even batter at home against Genoa, losing to the visiting side only once in their last 27 matchups at the San Siro. In addition, during the current Serie A season, AC Milan lead the league with nine first-half goals — while Genoa also lead with 11 conceded. In other words, the first 45 minutes of this one are likely to prove decisive.

Milan, however, will be missing midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura, who also missed last weekend’s match, a 3-2 win over Sampdoria, with a knee injury, according to SB Nation.

Poland international Krzysztof Piatek leads Genoa with nine goals in nine league games. Paolo Rattini / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A match pitting fifth-place AC Milan against visiting 10th-place Genoa see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at 80,000-seat Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, better known to the world as the San Siro, in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday, October 31. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, or 12:30 p.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1 a.m. on Thursday morning.

AC Milan Coach Gennaro Gattuso appeared to have escaped the pressure he faced after his club’s sluggish start, with three wins and three draws in Milan’s first six Serie A matches, but Wednesday’s game could be seen as a must-win for him, as The Sun notes, because a defeat would actually vault Genoa five places up the Serie A table, two points on top of Milan heading into the weekend’s Matchday 11.

Watch a selection of the best goals in recent AC Milan-Genoa matches, in the video below courtesy of AC Milan

To watch a free live stream of the AC Milan vs. Genoa Serie A Wednesday clash, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the new, online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Rossoneri vs. Rossoblu showdown at no charge.

In the United Kingdom the live stream will be carried on Facebook by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the AC Milan vs. Genoa Italy Serie A makeup game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the San Siro midweek showdown.

Throughout the Caribbean and in numerous smaller countries around the world, the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of the AC Milan vs. Genoa Serie A match, see LiveSoccerTV.com.