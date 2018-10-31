Brandi Glanville ‘Vindicated’ After Being Accused Of Assault On Actor Kobie ‘DJ K-LUV’ Randolph

Brandi Glanville was accused of punching an actor at the annual bash.

Brandi Glanville has been vindicated.

Following a dramatic weekend, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member was accused of attacking actor Kobie “DJ K-LUV” Randolph at the annual Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, California.

“I’ve been vindicated,” Glanville declared in an Instagram post shared on October 30.

According to Glanville, Randolph ultimately came clean about what had happened, or rather not happened, between them on Saturday night.

“The man who made untrue allegations against me over the weekend has told the police (the hot cop guy) that I absolutely had nothing to do with this incident and that I didn’t attack him in anyway [sic] nor was I involved at all,” she revealed.

That said, the ordeal may have already done some damage to Glanville’s career. As she explained, being in the news with such a negative story isn’t exactly ideal for the companies she works with.

“I have had a horrible weekend because of this persons [sic] lies and I could possibly be losing a business partnership,” she said.

During the annual Halloween party in Los Angeles, the mother of two strutted her stuff in a racy costume with a black one-piece leather number, matching heels, and fishnet tights.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have heard, the assault allegations made against Brandi Glanville came just one week after the former reality star was targeted by thieves at her Los Angeles home.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine after the scary ordeal took place at her home with her and her two sons, Jake, 11, and Mason, 15, inside, Glanville confirmed her family was unharmed.

“I’m fine but just shaken up. This happened mid-day when the boys and I were home,” Glanville told the magazine one day after the robbery took place. “We have an alarm, but it wasn’t set because we were there and I felt safe in my home because we have a security system and gates.”

The “scariest thing is thinking what could’ve happened if either myself or one of my boys walked in on them in the process of robbing us,” she added.

Glanville first confirmed she was robbed at home with a series of tweets to her fans and followers, during which she revealed she had since purchased new locks for her home and added privacy tint on her windows.

“People be very careful set your alarms even when you’re at home my house was burglarized yesterday while my kids and I were both there #scary,” she wrote.