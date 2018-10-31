Candace Owens Responds To Kanye West’s Allegations, Tells People To ‘Choose Humility And Leadership’

Kanye West has been making a lot of headlines lately, and he shocked people earlier this week by going against much of what he had seemingly been touting in recent public appearances. After appearing to align himself with President Donald Trump, conservative Candace Owens, and the “Blexit” movement — he’s pulling away. Owens has released a statement about Kanye’s recent remarks.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Kanye West said that he has come to believe that he was being used to promote a specific agenda that he does not truly believe in — and that he plans to step away from politics as a result. Kanye’s latest statements are certainly a significant shift in comparison to some of the things that he said recently in supporting Trump and his agenda, although he insists that this is not so much about the president and his agenda — but apparently more specifically about Candace Owens and her “Blexit” movement.

West’s frustration seems to stem from Owens promoting the “Blexit” movement, and in her giving many people the impression that Kanye was closely tied to the efforts. “Blexit” is a campaign that Owens is leading to encourage black voters to leave the Democratic Party, and she recently started to promote a line of merchandise for people to buy.

In the wake of Kanye’s statements, Owens took to Twitter, and to her website, to share her response. Candace wrote about growing up in an unstable home and listening to Kanye and Jay-Z to keep her spirit alive. She said that their lyrics saved her — and that those who have gotten involved in Blexit understand that.

#BLEXIT is a movement of bright colors and hope. A message to minorities that we are not permanent victims, belonging to the Left. Let’s EXIT this narrative, together, as Americans.https://t.co/qUyfwMPCtv pic.twitter.com/K2sXiwtuu5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 29, 2018

Owens said that to those involved in “Blexit,” West is a “literal superhero.” She says that her movement is about teaching those like her, from similar backgrounds, to fly — and that having Kanye say that he feels that she used him has generated a lot of pain.

“If I had to imagine what it would feel like to have a bullet pierce my heart, it would be exactly like the moment I learned Kanye told the world he felt I had used him. I wouldn’t wish the way I felt last night upon my worst enemy.”

Seemingly at the center of this divide is the claim that Kanye designed the “Blexit” merchandise. West says that he didn’t, and that he merely introduced Candace to a designer who then created some of the imagery used on the merchandise. In her blog post, Owens says that she never once said that the t-shirts for her movement were designed by West — and that the media has misrepresented what she said.

Before all of this exploded, Page Six quoted Owens as saying, “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.” Earlier this week, Candace posted a statement on Twitter that Kanye helped her design the “X” that is being used in the “Blexit” merchandise.

Kanye clarified via Twitter that he did not design Candace Owens' new merch line “Blexit.” Owens issues apology to Ye, "I would like to publicly apologize to him for any undue stress or pain the effort to correct that rumor has caused him." https://t.co/ZIkGVKTmv1 pic.twitter.com/5N9FOBPKjO — Complex (@Complex) October 31, 2018

In that Twitter statement, Owens also took aim at those who she believes are connecting Kanye with the “Blexit” movement. She says that it is a project that is entirely hers, and that she believes that portraying Kanye as the one behind the movement is both dishonest and wrong.

Owens also apologized to Trump in her blog post, noting that Kanye’s statements are aimed at her — not the president’s administration. Candace tells those in the black community who are feeling heartbroken over this to remember who stood by their side. In her tweet, she urged everybody to stick with leadership and humility during these difficult moments.

Will Kanye West remain distanced from Trump, politics, and the “Blexit” movement during these intense political times? Has this done any lasting damage to Candace Owens and her efforts? This situation is generating a lot of buzz across social media currently, and people will be interested to see what develops next.