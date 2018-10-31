Joanna Gaines Discusses Raising Five Kids And Growing Her Empire, Says Baby Crew Is Like Her ‘Second Wind’

Joanna Gaines, superwoman?

With five kids and a growing empire, it’s easy to see that the Fixer Upper star has a lot on her plate. Joanna and her husband Chip are proud parents to Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9, Emmie, 8, and the newest addition to the family — baby Crew. Since Crew’s birth in June, Joanna says that she has been adjusting to life as a mother of five and she recently told People that the baby “gave me an extra kick in my step.”

“It woke me up a little bit. Life was doing its thing, and this baby — typically you feel tired, but this baby, he’s just like my second wind.”

Not only is Gaines juggling a 40-acre farm, a big family, house flipping projects, and the Magnolia business as a whole but she is also set to release her most recent endeavor — a design book called Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave.

Fixer Upper fans will love the new book which Joanna calls her “life’s work.” Not only does the book include other homes that Joanna has designed over the years but it also includes some photos from Joanna’s own farmhouse to serve as visual guides for readers. And Gaines has a lot of faith in those who buy her book, saying that since she herself had to learn through trial and error, she thinks others will follow by her example and be successful.

Though Joanna and Chip have stopped making new episodes of Fixer Upper, the show that made them famous, they still have plenty on their plate with their business and family and Joanna says that she couldn’t be happier about where she is at right now in her life.

“We are just really enjoying this sweet season with a newborn and going to the office every day doing the things that we love.”

As the Inquisitr recently shared, baby Crew is quite the hot commodity in the Gaines household. According to Chip and Joanna, their four eldest children haven’t stopped arguing since baby Crew joined the family because they all want to hold the baby. In fact, Chip and Joanna claim that they barely even ever get to hold the baby because he’s always in the arms of one of their sons or daughters.

“We never get to carry the baby because from the time I wake up, they get in line. Drake’s number one, Ella’s number two—they fight over who gets to hold him all morning, all night. It’s so sweet,” Joanna explained.

Clearly, there’s a lot of love that’s filling the Gaines family.