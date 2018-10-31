Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Insane Abs In Belly-Baring ‘I Dream Of Jeannie’ Costume

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star was a standout in a genie costume for the talk show's annual Halloween bash.

Kelly Ripa is a genie in a bottle—and so are Michael Gellman, Ryan Seacrest, and Art Moore. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host showed off her insane abs in a belly-baring I Dream Of Jeannie costume for the daytime talk show’s annual Halloween bash.

Ripa and her colleagues channeled Barbara Eden’s iconic TV character in pink crop tops and matching genie pants, but it was the superfit mom of three who stood out. Not only did Ripa look like a dead ringer for a 1960s era Barbara Eden, but her ripped abs were on full display as she was photographed in her best genie pose.

Kelly Ripa is known for her fit physique and insane six-pack, so it’s no surprise all eyes were on her abs—even with Ryan Seacrest wearing a pink bra-top next to her! The popular 48-year-old TV star trains with celebrity fitness trainer Anna Kaiser up to five days a week for 60 to 90 minutes a pop.

Kaiser told Women’s Health she takes a dance cardio-focused approach with Kelly Ripa, in addition to functional training and circuit training, and that the star’s toned midsection is a result of moves that target the entire core, not just the abs. One of Ripa’s favorite exercises to do is stability ball knee tucks. You can see from the I Dream of Jeannie photo posted by Kelly Ripa below that her hard work has definitely paid off.

Of course, Kelly Ripa’s revealing Jeannie costume also proves just how far TV has come over the past 50 years. When I Dream Of Jeannie had its original run in the mid-1960s, Eden’s exposed midsection caused some major problems with the network.

Eden told Today there were serious network discussions about her exposed waistline back in the day, telling NBC’s Willie Geist that when producer George Schlatter wanted to “premiere my navel… executives at NBC got very frightened. George said he had never seen so many suits sitting around a table in his life discussing someone’s anatomy.”

“They became very strict about the navel,” the beloved sitcom star explained.

For 2018, belly-baring is allowed, but Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest seemed happy to dress in a slew more throwback costumes for their Halloween gala. In addition to I Dream of Jeannie, the daytime duo’s reboot-themed Halloween show featured Kelly and Ryan dressed as characters from I Love Lucy, The Brady Bunch, Friends, Dawson’s Creek, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Laverne & Shirley, and more.

Live With Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays.