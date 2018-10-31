Olivia Culpo & Danny Amendola Split After He’s Caught Getting Cozy With Another Woman

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola have reportedly split. The couple, who have been making headlines all week, allegedly called it quits for the second time this year after he was spotted with another woman.

According to an October 31 report by E! News, Olivia Culpo was reportedly furious when she saw photos of her boyfriend, Danny Amendola, getting cozy on the beach with Miami sports reporter, Bianca Peters.

“She’s humiliated and p—ed off that he went behind her back like that. He was all over Bianca for everyone to see. She can’t believe he did that to her. It’s over,” an insider told Radar Online of the split.

Culpo was busy working on the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in Australia when photos of Amendola and Peters surfaced online.

Olivia allegedly believed that she and Danny were in a serious relationship after splitting up in March, but reuniting over the summer at the wedding of a mutual friend. However, Danny is said to have believed that their romance was “open” because they are “never in the same city.”

“Olivia is never around. She always told Danny it’s the last straw, and then would fly down to see him,” the source continued.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola have dated off an on for two years, but it seems that the former Miss Universe had enough after seeing the photos of him with Biance Peters.

Sources tell Us Weekly that Danny and Biance had only met the night before the beach photos were taken, and that they have “no plan” to meet up again in the future, and that they seemingly did not get intimate during their time together, despite the incriminating photographs.

“Bianca and Danny had met the night before through mutual friends. All their friends met up at the beach on Saturday [October 27]. Bianca has no plans to hang out with Danny again. It was just a Saturday at the beach. I don’t think they hooked up,” the insider added.

Olivia Culpo is still in Australia where she is busy working with Sports Illustrated for the upcoming Swimsuit Issue. The model has been using social media to keep her fans updated on all of her activities, which have included meeting a ton of cute animals such as baby kangaroos and koala bears. She has not mentioned Danny Amendola or their reported split.