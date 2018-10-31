The internet celebrity is enjoying her time in Bali for the moment, but said she plans to post Halloween pictures later today.

Celebrities all across social media are getting into the Halloween spirit, posting pictures of themselves and loved ones dressed to the nines in their costumes, much to the enjoyment of their adoring fans.

Rita Ora, for example, donned an amazingly accurate costume depicting herself as Post Malone, which you can see at her Instagram profile. Model Heidi Klum has been sharing a trove of posts showing off her most awesome Halloween transformations, including this one of her dressed as a werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video.

But sometimes, you just have to relax and take things easy, even when it’s Halloween. That’s exactly what Kim Kardashian West did, posting a photo of her in a pink bikini while vacationing in Bali.

In the photo, Kardashian, who is apparently out to see in the post, is seen climbing up a ship’s ladder, wearing a pink bikini whose top we’ve seen in previous Instagram postings, per earlier reporting from Inquisitr. While posing for the camera, the celebrity has one leg propped up, ready to go higher, with nothing but the ocean behind her.

Recognizing that today is Halloween, Kardashian made sure her fans knew she’d be into the spirit of the day later on. “Trick or Treat!” she wrote. “Don’t worry I will post Halloween pics tonight. Still into some Bali vibes.”

Some relaxation may be warranted, if recent reporting is to be believed. Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are reportedly going through some tough times in their relationship. According to additional reporting from Inquisitr, Kardashian became “worried” about West’s recent political statements, especially after he came out and suggested he wanted to abolish the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which forbids slavery.

Kardashian has said in the past that she’s typically alright with letting her husband do his own thing and state his own beliefs. “I let him have his own views and opinions, even if they’re different from mine,” she said. She also added that the two “definitely have conversations if I don’t understand something in private and talk about that.”

West made headlines this week after he said online he felt like he was being “used” by others to espouse views he doesn’t legitimately believe in. He also said his “eyes are now wide open” and explained in a tweet that he was taking a break from his political antics so he could “on being creative” in the near future.