Carole Radziwill Blasts Megyn Kelly’s ‘Racist’ Behavior, Says LuAnn de Lesseps’ ‘Blackface’ Wasn’t Bronzer

Megyn Kelly defended LuAnn de Lesseps' controversial Diana Ross Halloween costume.

Carole Radziwill was against LuAnn de Lesseps’ decision to dress up as Diana Ross as soon as she laid eyes on her during a Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 episode that aired earlier this year. So, when it came to Megyn Kelly’s firing from the Today show earlier this month, she was happy to see the controversial reporter taken off the air.

On October 29, All About the Tea shared Radziwill’s reaction to Kelly’s departure from NBC on Twitter.

“Wait [Megyn Kelly] saw [The Real Housewives of New York City] and she still couldn’t see its offensive..?? Luann blackened her face and put on an afro. Megyn defends that? She is absurd,” Radziwill wrote in her first of many tweets.

As some may have seen on the final episode of Megyn Kelly Today, Kelly said during a talk panel that she didn’t see how de Lesseps’ costume could have been offensive on Halloween. After all, Kelly argued, everyone loves Diana Ross and it wasn’t like she was out in public on an average day.

Despite Kelly’s reasoning, Radziwill told her fans and followers that “only racists and ignorant people” wouldn’t be offended by de Lesseps’ costume. She then said that Bravo TV believed the outfit was “indefensible.”

“I left the party and spoke to the producers about it..but you didn’t see all that… I was the only one who thought it insane and knew it was wrong. I was shocked no one said anything. I spoke up the next day at lunch,” Radziwill revealed of what fans didn’t see on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Although de Lesseps did ultimately choose to apologize for her controversial Halloween costume, she insisted that she wasn’t wearing blackface. Instead, she revealed, it was nothing more than bronzer that had darkened her skin.

Speaking of de Lesseps’ apology, however, Radziwill denied her claim — and said that de Lesseps had used bronzer on top of a very dark shade of foundation makeup.

After suggesting that Megyn Kelly was “racist, tone deaf, and insensitive” for defending LuAnn de Lesseps’ Diana Ross costume, Carole Radziwill pointed a finger at Bravo TV — questioning why the network never took any action against her former co-star.

“Perhaps @Bravotv should have considered taking some action against @CountessLuann however a reality show where women are often drunk, belligerent, and act crazy is not the same as a news anchor speaking with some sort of authority. Agree?” she tweeted.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.