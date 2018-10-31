Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Figure In Stunning Animal-Print Bathing Suit

Instagram model Anastasiya Kvitko, who is garnering a lot of attention across social media and referred to as the “Russian Kim Kardashian” by some, is becoming quite the hot commodity. She has built up an Instagram following of nearly 9 million people and given her latest sizzling bathing suit pose, it is easy to see why she is generating so much buzz these days.

As the Inquisitr recently detailed, Anastasiya Kvitko was born in Russia and grew up there, but she’s been living in the United States for a bit now. The 23-year-old Instagram model was living in Miami, Florida, but she’s currently in Los Angeles, California, and aiming to make waves in the modeling industry.

Much like Kim Kardashian, Kvitko clearly embraces her voluptuous curves, especially her booty. One recent post of hers showed her getting into a vehicle and she was wearing a simple tank top and patterned leggings. Anastasiya’s long, dark hair was worn down in waves and she was looking slightly over her shoulder as the photographer highlighted her derriere.

In Kvitko’s most recent Instagram post, she is modeling a Meshki bathing suit. Meshki is a line that is based in Australia and celebrities like Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek, Australian Instagram model Tammy Hembrow, and Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke are all fans of the line.

It looks like the bathing suit Anastasiya is wearing in this post is the Meshki Freya design which is a truly unique suit. The leopard-print suit is reversible, meaning that ladies can either keep things simple in the front and stunning in the back, or wear it in reverse and have all of the sexy cutouts featured in the front.

Kvitko wore it with the cutouts in the front, creating a look that showcases her ample cleavage, her taut abs, and her iconic booty. This Instagram post was definitely a hit with Anastasiya’s followers, as it racked up nearly 165,000 likes and 2,000 comments in about 18 hours.

Anastasiya is aiming to prove that she can embrace her curves and make a splash in the American modeling industry, and it looks as if she is well on her way. In the past, she’s said that she’s never had plastic surgery and she considers herself to be perfect, details Maxim, and she’s clearly got loads of confidence.

Will this Russian-born model become a household name in the U.S. as she builds her brand? Anastasiya Kvitko does seem to be making a splash across Instagram and her followers seem anxious to see what she shares with them next.