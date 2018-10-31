Chris Brown ‘Loves’ Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Beef, Calls It ‘Old School Hip Hop Feuding’

While Chris Brown has tried to stay away from trouble ever since his July 2018 arrest, he is reportedly loving the hip hop beef between fellow artists Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. The drama fest between the two biggest female names in the rap industry has been escalating for a while now, and apparently it’s not just the fans who are digging the soap opera aspect of it — the 29-year-old R&B star is also reaching out for the popcorn as he, too, tries to figure out who will win the battle.

According to Hollywood Life, Chris Brown thinks that Cardi and Nicki’s long-standing quarrel is some “good old fashioned hip hop feuding.”

“Chris is loving the beef between Cardi and Nicki. He thinks this is some good old fashioned hip hop feuding, and he is here for it. He is has [sic] been working hard to stay out of trouble this year, and he is just glad that his name has not been brought up in this mess so far,” a source close to the singer said.

“He has a lot of respect for everything Nicki has accomplished in the game, and he also loves what Cardi is doing, and is a fan of her music too. Chris hopes his name continues to stay clear from the trash talking, and will keep watching it all closely… he loves it,” the source added.

We can… Get on live & have the convo for the world to see. Do a lie detector test TOGETHER Do an interview on #QueenRadio ???? *** ORRR we can both sit in a room together, hear a beat for the first time, and have ourselves FILMED WRITING TO IT!!!!!! #DipVIDEO OUT NOW ???? — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

Unfortunately for Chris Brown — and millions of others following the intense beef — it seems like both Cardi and Nicki have reached a consensus, agreeing to calling it off after things really escalated on Monday. Cardi posted a series of videos on Instagram calling Nicki “a liar” — among many other things — after the latter said on her Queen Radio show that she wasn’t to blame for their infamous fight during New York Fashion Week. As fans will remember, that’s where Cardi allegedly threw her shoe at Nicki for claiming that the “Barbie Dreams” rapper had insulted her parenting skills. Nicki then suggested on Twitter that they both take a lie detector test together to prove who’s been telling the truth once and for all.

It seems like the two might have settled the matter in private on Tuesday, as Nicki then tweeted, “Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore.”

Cardi reposted Nicki Minaj’s post on her own Instagram page, along with the caption “@Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!”