Tomi Lahren Channels Kathy Griffin, Holds Clown Head In Halloween Spirit

"I’m busy on tour right now or I’d dress up as you: a dumb, racist, and talentless hack," replied Griffin

Tomi Lahren is no stranger to contentious Halloween costumes. Last year, the conservative television personality took heat for her American flag costume. Now, Lahren is courting controversy by dressing up as Kathy Griffin with a dismembered clown head in her hand.

Lahren posted a picture of herself on social media wearing a red wig and blue blouse, holding a clown mask in her raised hand, echoing the infamous May 2017 picture that got Kathy Griffin canned by CNN and cost her job opportunities. Griffin apologized for the photo in the wake of the intense backlash that threatened to end her career.

“I am a comic. I cross the line, I move the line, and then I cross it,” she said in a statement. “I went too far. The image is too disturbing.”

Later, the comic retracted her apology saying that she was no longer sorry for the photo.

Tomi Lahren and Kathy Griffin have a long history together. Fox News asked Griffin to appear on the network in an interview with Lahren. The entertainer responded in typically blunt fashion.

“Dear @TomiLahren, You and your network told me my career was over and that I was irrelevant. Now you want to interview me. Go F**k Yourself,” she wrote.

Lahren responded that Griffin had “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” The two went back and forth on social media, with Griffin calling Lahren “thirsty” and a “dime store Barbie.”

The pair has been cordial in the past. Earlier in the year, someone threw water on Lahren while she was dining in a restaurant. Griffin criticized the action, saying that “physical actions” aren’t the way to make a point. Lahren apparently isn’t ready to let the feud rest.

On Twitter, Lahren captioned the post “Trump Derangement Syndrome. Happy Halloween @kathygriffin.”

On Facebook, Lahren posted a longer caption.

“He ruined me. Sometimes I do things and you may wonder, Kathy, where is your head at? Well folks, I’m taking matters into my own hands. Yes, some may say I am looking more and more like Ronald McDonald by the day and you’re not wrong. BUT I will stand here with my head held high. Happy Halloween from all of us infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome! MAGA!”

Griffin responded shortly after, saying she thought “images like this one incite violence,” as the commentators at Fox News have been saying over the past year. She told Lahren that she would dress up as her for Halloween – “a dumb, racist, and talentless hack,” but she is too busy on tour.