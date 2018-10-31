Kate Middleton Looks Lovely In Navy Dress, Nude Pumps At IWM London

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Imperial War Museum on Wednesday to learn about her great-grandmother's three brothers who fought and lost their lives in World War I.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton spent some time visiting the Imperial War Museum in London, England on Wednesday ahead of the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, and looked lovely as always.

The royal wore a structured, navy blue dress with three-quarter length bell sleeves for the visit, paired with nude heals and a matching nude clutch handbag. Her brown hair was styled in down in bouncy waves.

According to the Kensington Palace’s Instagram Story, the duchess visited the museum to learn about her great-grandmother Olive’s three brothers, Kate’s great-uncles, who fought and lost their lives in World War I.

Her royal highness toured the First World War galleries at the Imperial War Museum, learning more about the experiences of her relatives during their time on the front line. People reported that Kate met historians, curators and a fellow descendant of a First World War soldier.

The Duchess was also shown her great-grandmother’s VAD nursing registration card. According to the Kensington Palace’s Twitter account, both Olive and her sister Anne were nurses with the British Red Cross during the war.

Kate’s great-great-grandfather Francis Martineau Lupton was father to five children. His three sons, Major Francis Lupton, Captain Maurice Lupton and Lieutenant Lionel Lupton, were killed in action during World War I. During their time in the trenches, the soldiers corresponded with Kate’s great-grandmother Olive, who worked as a nurse, and her great-grandfather Lieutenant Richard Noel Middleton, Olive’s husband.

Ahead of #Armistice100, The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting @I_W_M in London to learn about the lives of her great grandmother’s three brothers, who fought and lost their lives in the First World War. #IWMLondon pic.twitter.com/kjfDUyTwmu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2018

Kate had the opportunity to view family documents, including some of the letters sent home by her great-uncles.

The eldest Lupton brother, Major Francis A Lupton fought with the 8th Battalion West Yorkshire Regiment in 1917. Sadly, each of the brothers was killed in action over a period of three years: Maurice in 1915, Lionel in 1916 and Francis in 1917. pic.twitter.com/kLu3EC9sAv — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2018

Some of the documents, also shared to the Kensington Palace’s Instagram story, included a postcard from Lionel home on the day he was killed in action in 1915, a telegram sent by The Duchess’ great-grandfather Noel, who had been searching for Francis in France, and a telegram informing the family of the death of Maurice Lupton.

“Lionel was here the day before yesterday for a bit, & I have seen him two or three times in the last few days.” – a letter from Maurice to his father, 24 May 1915. The Duchess views several documents relating to her relatives’ experiences, including the brothers’ letters home. pic.twitter.com/WR89GeJhTr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2018

The Duchess was also shown a letter of condolence sent on behalf of King George V to her great-great grandfather following the death of his son Francis in 1917.

”The King realises that this is the third beloved son you have given to your Country’s cause, and His Majesty trusts that you may be granted strength and comfort in the further sorrow which you have been called upon to bear.” – a Letter of condolence sent on behalf of George V pic.twitter.com/dJO2Nq8Mjw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2018

“These documents form part of the #IWMLondon’s document archive, which provides a means to research, reflect and remember the extrodinary contribution and sacrifice made by so families during the First World War,” the Kensington Palace’s twitter wrote.

Kate previously spoke about her great-grandmother’s experiences as a nurse during the war in February while visiting St. Thomas’ Hospital in London, People reported.

In the nurse-led Snow Leopard ward at @EvelinaLondon, The Duchess meets highly-specialised nurses who care for children that need help breathing to stay alive. pic.twitter.com/wQB0I7YDjZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2018

“This campaign means a lot to me personally. My great-grandmother and grandmother were both volunteer nurses,” she said in a speech. “They would have learned first-hand from working with the Voluntary Aid Detachment and the Red Cross about the care and compassion that sometimes only nurses can provide.”