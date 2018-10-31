Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Her Curves And Goes Glam In Latest Instagram Posts Ahead Of Halloween

Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day knows how to strike a pose and flaunt her curves — and she’s done it again in her latest Instagram posts. O’Day’s followers are always excited to see what she’ll share next, and lately her photos have been embracing bright colors and sexy looks.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Aubrey O’Day is an ambassador for the fashion brand Fashion Nova, and many of her Instagram photos feature their pieces. That was the case again on Tuesday, when she shared a photo showing her in a stunning red outfit — with hair and makeup to match.

O’Day’s Instagram photo featured her in the Fashion Nova “Saturday Night Flame Teddy,” a piece which is satin with a ruffle trim detail and a lace-up front. The teddy was a fantastic fit for Aubrey’s curves, as it perfectly showcased her legs, slim waist, and notorious cleavage. She went with a severe and stunning red eyeshadow look, and donned a bright crimson color for her hair — making for a fiery look that was a perfect match for the teddy that she was wearing.

This look, which O’Day tagged as “Jungle Book,” was a hit with her fans. Aubrey’s followers thought she looked hot, gorgeous, beautiful, and sexy in it — and wanted to see more.

This week Aubrey also shared a fun Halloween look to Instagram, posing as Violet from the Willy Wonka stories. There was nothing sultry about this look, but it was a fantastic transformation that her followers thought looked fantastic.

In O’Day’s latest Instagram share, she again went with a bold color and a Fashion Nova piece. The bright blue dress may not have been particularly revealing, but it still hugged all of Aubrey’s curves in the best of ways, and showed off her signature hourglass figure.

The Fashion Nova piece in question is called the “Over Dramatic Velvet Dress” and it comes in just the royal blue color — the same shade that O’Day is wearing in the Insta snap. The crushed velvet dress has a unique mock neck and fringe detailing that definitely makes a statement.

In this look, O’Day has her blonde hair down and wavy, and she’s looking up as she poses in just the right way to showcase her silhouette. This was another popular one with Aubrey’s fans, who praised her vision and chic style.

Aubrey O’Day is constantly on the go these days, as she is touring with her Danity Kane besties Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard in addition to doing numerous modeling projects. It looks like the singer is doing her best to focus on the positives lately, embracing all that life has to offer. Her fans can attest to the fact that it’s working well for her.