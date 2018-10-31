Julia Roberts Reveals Big ‘American Horror Story’ Casting News

Film star Julia Roberts has just revealed some big American Horror Story casting news, and fans of the actress will be shocked to hear what she has to say about taking on a possible role alongside niece Emma Roberts on the frightening FX series.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Roberts revealed that she is not a fan of the horror genre.

Roberts elaborated upon this fact to the entertainment news outlet, saying, “You know everybody divides the world into two groups? My two groups are people that like to be scared and people who don’t like to be scared.”

She continued, “The first season of American Horror Story came out and the way that I took my kids to school then, there was a traffic light that I always hit red and there was a poster for American Horror Story right at that traffic light. I called Ryan and I said, ‘I’m just going to tell you right now — I don’t think I can watch your show. I can’t support you. I don’t think I can do it.’ He goes, ‘Lady, you won’t get through the commercial.’ Okay, that’s a good friend. Someone who really knows me and so, of course, I would never watch that.”

Despite the fact that her niece, Emma Roberts, plays a pivotal role on the show — don’t expect to see the two united in a family front on the FX series. This prediction comes despite the fact that series creator Ryan Murphy directed Julia in the hit films The Normal Heart and Eat, Pray, Love.

Roberts added of her niece’s work on the series, “And then Emma’s on it and I say, ‘Emma, sweetheart, I don’t think I can watch this show that you’re in.’ And she goes, ‘Auntie, I was in this toy box at the end of this bed and they pulled my arm off.’ I go, ‘Okay. You just have to stop talking. I can’t handle it.’ So that is off the table for me. I don’t watch things like that.”

All hail our @HomecomingTV queen! ???? With a thrilling new series and the powerful @benisbackmovie, Julia Roberts is taking on her edgiest roles yet — and opening up about her 30 years in Hollywood: https://t.co/hz8P2wqGjE pic.twitter.com/yc7ey6nBz3 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 25, 2018

The beloved actress recently revealed that she would be willing to revisit one of her most iconic movie roles, much to the delight of fans.

In the Entertainment Weekly interview, Roberts discussed some of her more iconic roles — including her breakout character of Vivian in Pretty Woman — remarking that “a lot of people want to follow up with Vivian.”

Me when I saw that Madison literally HELPED, AND HAVE A HEART during the last episode of #AHSApocalypse @RobertsEmma #QueenoftheQueens pic.twitter.com/LVGdJ3pNRx — Yo’ (@breakyouhard_) October 18, 2018

But it was one other special film that the actress would like to further explore with a sequel, and it co-starred her Homecoming pal, Dermot Mulroney.

She told Entertainment Weekly, “I guess Kimmy (Cameron Diaz) and Michael (Mulroney) are married and they probably have kids. And then there’s me and Rupert,” she continued of where their characters would be 20 years after My Best Friend’s Wedding concluded.

Roberts can currently be seen in HBO’s Homecoming. She will also be seen in the upcoming film Ben is Back.