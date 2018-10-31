Nancy Pelosi Makes Guarantee That Democrats Will Take Back House

"It's going to be a great night for America," she said.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is making a bold prediction that Democrats will take the House in this year’s mid-terms. While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the California Democrat said she believes that progressives will win not only the House, but have a chance at the Senate and multiple governorships around the country, according to Politico.

Pelosi, who hopes to make history by regaining the position as Speaker of the House, believes that Democrats will win enough elections to end the Republican hold on the government. But some, including host Stephen Colbert, worry that the politician’s celebratory attitude could be premature.

“Do you want to say that on Hillary’s fireworks barge that she canceled?” Colbert said. “Please don’t say that.”

Hillary Clinton had famously planned fireworks for her expected victory in 2016, and many had believed she would win, only to be disappointed on election night. The show host warned Pelosi not to be overly confident and jinx any progress Democrats hoped to make. Still, she insisted that her party would have success in the mid-terms across the country.

“We’re just walking precincts and if everyone votes, we’ll have even a bigger victory,” Pelosi said. “But Democrats will carry the House. If we have a bigger victory, the Senate, governorships. It’s going to be a great night for America.”

This isn’t the first time Pelosi has predicted success. Earlier this month, she championed the so-called “blue wave” that many pundits have predicted in the mid-terms.

“People ask me all over the country, ‘Is it a wave, or is it a tsunami?'” she said. “… I don’t know how much water would be involved, but we would win the majority. Wave or tsunami, we’ll see.”

Not every progressive share’s the Democrat’s optimism. Former Clinton spokesperson Jesse Ferguson said that he is waiting for election day to decide how he feels. Still, most politicians avoid making predictions in elections, which makes Pelosi’s confidence worth examining.

Democrats need to win 23 seats to take the majority in the House. Polls have around 49 seats as toss-ups or leaning Democrat, and Republicans currently hold 42 of those seats. If Democrats take the 13 of those Republican-held leaning Democrat seats, they would already have half of the seats they need.

The Senate, on the other hand, is a much more difficult prospect. Forecasts predict that Democrats will end up with 48 seats and Republicans 52. In local elections, polls say that Democrats will pick up six to ten governorships.