Jimmy Kimmel’s Halloween Candy Prank Will Soon Return With Its 8th Edition, Watch The Previous Seven Years

Jimmy Kimmel is perhaps best known for his famed YouTube bits where he asks the audience to do a specific thing and then send the submissions to him via YouTube. He’s not the first late-night talk show host to crowdsource some of his bits – Johnny Carson was reading newspaper headlines sent to him by readers in the 1960s – but he may very well be the best at it. And in what may be his most popular, and certainly most controversial, of his crowdsourced YouTube bits, Kimmel has asked his viewers each year to prank their kids by telling them they (the parents) ate all of the kids’ Halloween candy.

This year will be no different: Kimmel has promised that the annual prank will be back for an eighth edition this year. Here now, for your viewing pleasure, are the previous seven entries.

1. 2011: “I Guess I Didn’t Expect So Much Crying”

You have to give props to the guy at 1:04 – not only did he tell the kids he ate all their candy, but he also backed it up with a visual reference. Note the crumbled-up candy wrappers on the table. Maybe it wasn’t a prank and he really did eat his kids’ Halloween candy?

2. 2012 “And Now Once Again I Say, In Advance, ‘Sorry, Kids'”

Try to hold back a tear of your own when the little girl at 1:43 chokes back tears while telling her mother that she loves her and forgives her.

3. 2013 “The Candy Monster Strikes Again”

Pay close attention to the little girl at 2:10 – she stomps so hard that her pants fall down, causing her to momentarily forget her agony about her candy and burst into a laugh.

4. 2014 “Time Now For Our Beloved Holiday Tradition”

Check out the little girl at 1:50 (and have a hanky handy): “We’ll get some more next time.”

5. “We Never Seem To Run Out Of Participants For This”

By 2015, at least one kid had wised up to the prank: check out the little guy at 1:22, who seems to remember the same joke being played on him last year. Doesn’t make it any easier for him, unfortunately.

6. 2016 “I Still Love You”

Say what you will about the supposed cruelty of this prank, but if nothing else, it shows that children are sometimes old souls. Check out the little girl at the end, who reminds her parents that she’s mad but that she still loves them.

7. 2017 “Once Again, Those Evil Parents Delivered”

How is Jimmy going to top what may possibly be the best reaction in the history of this challenge? Check out the boy’s reaction at 3:08!

The eighth edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s Halloween Candy Prank Challenge will likely air sometime in the next week.