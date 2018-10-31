‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Things Get Crazy In Salem On Halloween

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that things will get wacky on Wednesday when the people of Salem celebrate the Halloween holiday.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see some twists, turns, and surprises in a special Halloween-themed episode. Things will reportedly “take a strange turn” in Salem for Halloween night, and fans who loved last year’s spooky episode won’t want to miss this.

Some old faces are said to return for the Halloween episode, and they’ll likely have fans laughing when they do. Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) will be back as apart of the holiday festivities when Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) has a wild experience on the spooky night in Salem.

Meanwhile, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), will come face to face with Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay) for the first time since the warehouse fire that killed Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Sami will want some major answer to all of her questions, including whether or not the mystery patient currently receiving treatment at Salem University Hospital is really her beloved husband, EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott).

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Sami found the man badly burned due to the fire and rushed to him to the hospital. She believes that he may be her presumed dead husband, EJ, but at this time there is no way to tell. The man was too badly burned to identify, and he’ll have to be kept wrapped in bandages until he recovers. However, Dr. Rolf may hold the answers that Sami has been looking for.

Who is the mystery man? ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/iT7gbXJk8p — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 28, 2018

Viewers will remember that EJ died years ago after one of Clyde Weston’s thugs shot and killed him in the park. However, his sister Kristen DiMera (then Eileen Davidson) injected his body with a mystery substance now known to be Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum, but it may have taken a toll on EJ, if the mystery patient is, in fact, Stefano DiMera’s son.

In addition, Days of our Lives fans will see Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) realize that pretending to be Dr. Marlena Evans isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The wacky Hattie will soon realize that she may want to quit playing the dangerous game of blackmail with John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and perhaps move on from her fake marriage to Marlena’s husband after some Halloween frights.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.