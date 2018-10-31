Jennifer Lopez Explains Why She Prefers Dating Alex Rodriguez To Ben Affleck

Lopez credits maturity and social media for helping her relationship with Rodriguez to thrive.

According to E Online, Jennifer Lopez much prefers her current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in comparison to her old flame, Ben Affleck. Affleck and Lopez dated from 2002 to 2004 after starring in the movie Gigli together. They went on to co-star in the film Jersey Girl and Affleck also appeared in Lopez’s music video for her hit song “Jenny From The Block.” The two were briefly engaged and were given the named “Bennifer” by the press. Lopez said in a new interview with In Style that the press played a huge part in the downfall of their relationship, and that social media is actually helpful now so that Lopez has the opportunity to control the narrative and get her truth out there.

“It was just crazy,” she explained of the media’s coverage of her relationship. “Now at least I can show you who I am a little bit. Back then you just believed anything you read on the cover of a tabloid. Many times it wasn’t true, or it was like a third of the truth.”

Lopez loves to gush about her current beau over social media, and is happy she gets to show the world “a goofy dad who loves his kids and celebrates his girlfriend.” While Rodrigeuez may give off the impression of a “hard-nosed athlete” at first glance, Lopez enjoys showing off on Instagram that there is a whole other side to her boyfriend that the public doesn’t often get to see. Lopez also says that the fact that she and Rodriguez have both grown and matured is helping their relationship work.

“When we met, we’d both already done a lot of work on ourselves,” she shared. “Everybody has flaws, and the people I want in my life are the people who recognize that and are willing to work on those flaws. It’s super-important: someone who’s willing to look at themselves and say, ‘OK, I’m not great here’ or ‘I could do better there.'”

E Online reported in the past on Lopez’s previous relationships, her most notable being with Marc Anthony. Her and Anthony got together a few weeks after her “first big heartbreak” with Affleck, and the two had twins Max and Emme in 2008 before splitting up in 2011. As for Affleck, he went on to marry Jennifer Garner and the couple had three children together: Samuel, Violet, and Seraphina. The two split in 2015.

While Lopez said she had “genuine love” for Affleck, she appears happy and settled with her current beau. Lopez and Rodriguez formed their relationship in 2017.