10 Most Memorable Outfits Worn By Duchess Meghan During First Royal Tour

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have just completed their first official major international tour as a royal couple following their May 19 wedding, and the general consensus is that it was a roaring success.

From Australia to Fiji to Tonga to New Zealand, the royals have charmed everyone they’ve met, from officials to fans, and captured the hearts of thousands in the process.

Along the way, the duchess underwent numerous wardrobe changes, sometimes with up to three different outfits a day. In total, she has worn over 40 outfits on this first royal tour, changing her look from casual to cocktail to formal without battling a perfectly accented eyelash.

Daily Mail details just how much the duchess’ extensive wardrobe for the tour cost, adding up to a total of approximately $150,000 for the 16 days.

Meghan, who is new to royal life, has been under extra scrutiny in the last few months, amped up by the sudden announcement just over two weeks ago that she is expecting the couple’s first child in the spring of 2019. And fans were not disappointed, as Meghan has certainly brought it with her wardrobe choices while on tour. According to All4Women, the duchess’ best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney, helped Meghan plan her outfits for the tour.

Here are just 10 of the best looks Meghan sported while she was Down Under.

A first look at the royal bump

Just minutes after the couple touched down in Sydney on Monday, October 15, Kensington Palace shared the news that Meghan is pregnant. And the very next day, when Meghan stepped out with Harry for a meet and greet with dignitaries at Admirality House, just the tinniest hint of a bump was visible.

Phil Noble - Pool / Getty Images

She had opted for a white dress by Australian designer Karen Gee on that occasion, and the figure-hugging cut showed just the slightest bulge in her usual slim torso. The dress featured a high round neckline and the hemline fell to just below her knee. She completed the look with a pair of nude Stuart Weitzman heeled Pumps, and left her dark tresses loose.

Later in the day, when the couple visited Taronga Zoo, she added a cream-colored Martin Grant trench coat to the outfit.

Paying tribute to Diana

Later that same day, the couple were hosted by the Governor-General of Australia at Admirality House. Meghan changed outfits for the occasion, dressing in a khaki green dress by Brandon Maxwell which fell to just above her ankles. She also changed from her suede nude pumps to a pair of Dior Essence nude pumps.

But it wasn’t the dress or the shoes that make this a special outfit. Instead, it is a tiny detail that makes this one worthy of the list. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan wore a pair of butterfly earrings that had previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Andrew Parsons - Pool / Getty Images

Although she had been wearing the earrings in the morning, they weren’t visible under her loose hair, but with her loose bun in the afternoon, the lovely tribute was clear for all to see.

Showing off her Aussie football skills… in heels… on grass

While visiting Melbourne, Meghan and Harry met with members of the This Girl Can organization, and one offered Meghan the opportunity to try her hand at Aussie Rules Football. The duchess, always up for a challenge, happily agreed to give it a go.

At the time, Meghan was dressed in a stunning navy blue “folded sail” dress by another Australian designer, Dion Lee. The stunning garment featured a collared neckline and an asymmetrical skirt that at its shortest fell to just above her knee. She completed the outfit with a pair of navy Manolo Blahnik stilettos, and wore the same Martin Grant trench coat over the dress for part of the day.

Darrian Traynor / Getty Images

Despite the teetering high heels that were likely sinking into the ground as she went, the duchess was able to expertly punt the ball back to loud cheers from the watching audience.

Showing some leg on Fraser Island

After skipping a morning of engagements in Sydney on the first Sunday, Meghan traveled with Harry to Fraser Island, but opted out of their engagements for the day again. However, not wanting to disappoint the fans who were so eager to catch a glimpse of her, the duchess decided to accompany her husband on the royal walkabout they had scheduled for Kingfisher Bay Jetty in the afternoon.

There, her outfit for the first time on tour drew some criticism. As the Inquisitr noted, the ankle-length Reformation dress featured a thigh-high slit up her one leg, and many felt the outfit was far to daring for a member of the royal family to be wearing in public.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

While the slit wasn’t too noticeable while Meghan was standing, the moment she kneeled down to greet children on the jetty the dress split wide open, exposing plenty of the royal leg to the world. While most have shrugged it off, royal watchers could well consider this a fashion faux pas from the duchess.

Meghan’s first black tie event

Fans of the newest duchess have been waiting impatiently since her wedding to see her step out at an evening event in glittering jewels. Although many hoped that they would get the chance to see Meghan in her first post-wedding tiara while on tour, they were left with a bare-headed but still absolutely stunning Meghan when she descended the stairs for the black tie event in Suva, Fiji.

The duchess wore a caped Safiyaa floor-length gown in a shade known to locals as Fijian blue. The garment was fitted, and gave royal baby watchers the best view yet of Meghan’s growing bump.

Ian Vogler - Pool / Getty Images

The duchess completed the look with a pair of stunning diamond drop earrings that were loaned to her by Queen Elizabeth for the tour, and the delicate tennis bracelet that Prince Charles reportedly gave Meghan as a wedding present.

Grecian goddess in Tonga

When the duke and duchess touched down in Tonga, they had another black tie event waiting for them. On this occasion, Meghan opted for a white Theia Couture column gown with diamante embellishments on the shoulders. The garment screamed Ancient Greece in its inspiration, with slightly capped sleeves and a slit up her leg.

This time, she opted for an updo with her hair, tying it into her signature messy bun with loose wisps framing her face.

Paul Edwards - Pool / Getty Images

Despite the white dress, Meghan accented the outfit with black in the form of Aquazzura Deneuve Bow Pumps and a Givenchy satim clutch, and accessorized with a pair of Birks ‘Snowflake Snowstorm’ diamond earrings in white gold. She also wore Princess Diana’s Aquamarine ring, the same one she was spotted wearing as she and Harry drove off to the evening reception after their wedding.

Spreading her wings at the Australian Geographic Society Gala Awards

After completing their trip through Tonga, the couple arrived back in Sydney where they headed to the Australian Geographic Society Gala Awards. For the occasion, the duchess changed into a custom designed Oscar de la Renta creation which is estimated to have cost a whopping £10,000 (approximately $12754).

The gown was black and white, and featured a bird pattern in black across the white tulle and up over the illusion neckline.

Ian Vogler - Pool / Getty Images

The dress certainly matched the wildlife theme of the event. She wore her old favorite Aquazzura Deneuve Bow Pumps again, and left her hair down for the occasion.

Wowing the crowd with both her words and her outfit

Shortly after touching down in Wellington, New Zealand, the duchess was scheduled to give a speech at Government House commemorating 125 of women’s suffrage in the country.

To do so, Meghan dressed up in a black Gabriela Hearst cocktail dress that was customized for her. The garment featured an A-line skirt that fell to just above her ankles, and was modified to add a pair of delicate cap sleeves to the dress. She paired the dress with strappy black heels that actually showed off dark nail polish on her toes.

Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool / Getty Images

The duchess gave a rousing speech in the outfit, congratulating the country on being the first in the world to allow women the vote.

The controversial tuxedo dress

Royals have plenty of rules to comply with, and, of course, one set of rules dictates the yays and nays of dress. On Monday, when Meghan and Harry visited Courtenay Creative in Auckland, the duchess was wearing a white tuxedo dress the hemline of which (shock, horror) fell to above her knees.

The white Maggie Marilyn design featured a button-up detail at the front with a v-neck collared cut. It also featured pockets, which Meghan seemed quite comfortable putting her hands in, resulting in some royal critics getting their knickers in a twist.

Dominic Lipinski - Pool / Getty Images

Again going for a splash of color on her feet, Meghan again wore her navy suede Manolo Blahnik heels to the event.

Bidding the tour a fond farewell

On the final day of their tour, Meghan stepped out in a beautiful custom created Givenchy top and skirt combination at Government Gardens in Rotorua. Both garments were navy, but the pleated skirt featured inserts in the folds of a much lighter shade of blue, adding a delightful pop of bright color as the duchess walked and kneeled to greet fans.

Michael Bradley - Pool / Getty Images

She again wore her navy suede Manolo Blahnik’s as she greeted her Kiwi fans for the last time before she and Harry head home on Thursday morning.

It has certainly been a tour to remember for the couple, who have been given so many gifts by royal fans that it doesn’t even bear thinking about what they might be paying for overweight luggage in the morning. And Meghan, on her very first royal tour and with the little bump in tow, has proven she was made for the world of shaking hands, rousing speeches, and elegant diplomacy, and she can do it in sky high heels with a smile on her face.