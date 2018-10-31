Khloe Kardashian Flashes Tiny Waist In Sexy New Instagram Photos

Khloe Kardashian isn’t afraid to show off her post-baby body just six and a half months after giving birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning to post a series of photos of herself rocking some sexy athletic wear which showed off her post-baby curves.

In the photos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen wearing gray spandex, high-waisted bike shorts. She pairs the shorts with a black sports bra, which shows off her tiny waist and toned abs, as well as her ample cleavage. The reality star completes the look with an oversized matching windbreaker jacket and a pair of sneakers.

In the photos, Khloe wears her long, blonde hair half up in a high ponytail on top of her head, with the rest of her hair in natural-looking waves. She dons bright neon yellow polish on her fingernails as well as large hoop earrings and a gold bar necklace.

In one of the photos, Kardashian’s daughter True joins her. The baby girl smiles big for the camera as her mother hugs her close. True wears a yellow, white, and green printed outfit, complete with a bright yellow headscarf.

Khloe Kardashian captioned the photos with two simple purple heart emojis and reveals that they were taken during her family’s recent vacation to Bali.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian recently headed back to Cleveland to visit her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, who lives in Ohio and plays for the city’s NBA team, the Cavaliers.

Khloe attended the Cavs game and was seemingly their lucky charm as they finally got their first win of the season over the Atlanta Hawks. Kardashian’s presence at the game stirred up some interest as she and Tristan have been rumored to be on the rocks over the past few months.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching other women surfaced online. Khloe gave birth to baby True just days after the cheating scandal erupted, but chose to remain living in Cleveland with her baby daddy.

After the NBA season ended, Khloe and Tristan moved back to L.A. together, where they spent the summer seemingly working on their relationship and spending time with their daughter. Now that the NBA is back, Tristan is back in Cleveland while Khloe has opted to remain in L.A. with her family.

