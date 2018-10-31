Woman Is Engaged To A Spirit After Claiming To Have Had Sex With 20 Different Ghosts

There's someone for everyone. Even if they're not of this world.

Everyone says that there is someone in the world for someone else, but there are always those couples which make people be more judgmental than they should be. A woman named Amethyst Realm is in one of those relationships that some people may simply find too hard to believe. She actually claims to have had sex with at least 20 different ghosts and has now become engaged to a spirit.

Back in December, the NY Post reported that 30-year-old Amethyst Realm, who is from England, said that she had cheated on her then-fiance with numerous ghosts. She said they moved into a haunted home back in 2005 and that was when it all started.

“It started as an energy, then became physical. There was pressure on my thighs and breath on my neck. I just always felt safe. I had sex with the ghost. You can feel it. It’s difficult to explain.”

After three years of allowing the spiritual affair to continue, she ended it when her husband caught her by seeing a man’s shadowy shape on top of her. Now, The Sun is reporting that she is engaged to a spirit she met while on a trip to Australia even though she never quite knew just how far their relationship would go.

A woman named Amethyst Realm claims that she has had sex with around 20 ghosts in her lifetime.https://t.co/1HTnRyxp2g — Radio 95.1 (@Radio_951) October 31, 2018

Realm said that she felt a new wave of energy while in Australia and realized another spirit had come to her. Upon time to leave and go back home, she said she was heartbroken because it meant leaving her newfound love.

Little did she realize that she would still feel her lover’s presence upon boarding the plane and settling in her seat. Knowing he was with her, she even realized a new accomplishment during the flight home.

“I was happy and excited — so excited that we had to do something about it. So we headed to the plane loo and, well, I am now a member of the Mile High Club.”

Realm says that her new fiance is a spiritual counselor and that they are indeed “soulmates” who were “meant for each other.”

After nine months of courting, Realm went to the Wookey Hole caves to explore and look around the tourist attraction. That was when her lover finally asked her to marry him and she could not have been happier about the plans he put together for the proposal.

Halfway through the tour of the caves, her lover asked her to stay back from the group for a minute and that was when it happened.

“That’s when it happened. There was no going down on one knee — he doesn’t have knees! But for the first time, I heard him speak.”

Details have not yet been put in place or discussed for their upcoming wedding, but Amethyst Realm believes it is going to be a very big event. She isn’t 100 percent sure that her lover is male, but she believes him to be. While her spirit fiance doesn’t have a name and is actually a ghost, guests of the wedding may find it hard to comprehend the reality of it all, but nothing anyone could say will make her change her mind.