Jennifer Lopez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Racy Photo Shoot

There is no denying that Jennifer Lopez has a killer body and she knows it. In fact, she takes pride in having worked hard for it and has no issues flaunting her figure, as her new photo shoot for InStyle magazine is a testament to.

In the recent shoot, J.Lo bares more than she ever has before. As People magazine noted, Lopez, who is gracing the magazine’s December cover, is featured in one of the inside photos donning nothing but a metallic green Valentino Haute Couture pleated cape that she wears as a dress, which completely exposes her world-famous curves. To complete her look, the pop star is wearing gold high heeled shoes.

In the photo, the green cape worn around her neck cascades down the 49-year-old star’s front, covering her torso. Her right leg is propped up slightly, which accentuates her booty and killer curves as J.Lo rests her right hand on her bum. Lopez is posing in front of a wall adorned with white and blue mosaic art that includes a circular pattern that resembles a halo. J.Lo is strategically standing in front of the “halo” as she looks off camera, which gives the photo an otherworldly aura.

InStyle shared the photo to its official Instagram page, a post that quickly garnered more than 17,000 likes and more than 350 comments in about an hour.

“@JLo was a forerunner in the trend of embracing curvier body types, but she insists that body image isn’t something she ever thought much about,” the magazine’s caption under the photo reads, adding that Lopez’s efforts were “Not only good, but also culture-changing.”

How does the mother of two do it? She attributes her flawless looks to three things: no caffeine, no alcohol and lots of sleep, as People pointed out.

“I’ve taken care of myself, and now it shows,” she told InStyle.

Lopez is reaping the benefits of her healthy lifestyle. As she told the magazine, J.Lo hasn’t noticed any memory lapses or low energy, though she admits that she now has to squint at her phone. She also added that she now gets aches in the middle of her back and has noticed that her muscles get loose when she dances too much.

“I didn’t realize what I was doing — I was just being myself. In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like ‘Jennifer has a big butt, and it’s good,'” Lopez said.