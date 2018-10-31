Here Are The Hilarious Halloween Costumes The ‘GMA’ Cast Rocked Today

One of the most entertaining times of the year on the network morning news shows is Halloween when the hosts pull out all the stops to wow their audience.

This year was no different for the cast of ABC’s Good Morning America.

After weeks of speculation, the theme of the big day was revealed and boy did it involve some amazing transformations.

The theme was the 80s, a time when spandex, shoulder pads and eccentric television characters ruled the airwaves and Good Morning America hit just about every aspect of the decade with some amazing costumes and transformations for its hosts.

Their costumes included Robin Roberts’ fabulous Dominique Deveraux from Dynasty, George Stephanopolis as a briefcase-toting Alex P. Keaton from Family Ties, Amy Robach as Peggy Bundy from Married…With Children, Lara Spencer as Captain Stubing from The Love Boat, Ginger Zee as Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rob Marciano’s Zack Morris from Saved by the Bell and Michael Strahan as Mr. T from The A-Team.

The show constructed seven individual sets to help introduce their hosts as the characters they portrayed.

Robers, as acting legend Diahann Carroll’s Deveraux, seemed to have the most fun in her getup, vamping across the ABC stage like a true diva as she brought the decade’s fabulousness back to life with shoulder pads and hair for days.

Stepanopolis seemed to be the most at home at what seemed to be his regular attire, a tie and sweater vest, as Family Ties‘ Keaton.

In 2017, the Good Morning America team channeled their inner superheroes with an array of men and women who were ready to enforce order in New York City.

The GMA gang threw a superhero-heavy show, with Robin Roberts showing up to save the day as Wonder Woman, Amy Robach as Spiderman, Lara Spencer as Black Widow, George Stephanopoulos as Clark Kent (a.k.a Superman) and last but not least, Michael Strahan as Thor with a giant hammer and long, tumbling blonde locks.

“Best decade ever!” Strahan exclaimed.

Sam Champion, who left GMA in 2013, returned to play Blake, the tour guide for the show’s All-Access ’80s Tour. He sported a blonde wig and faux mustache with a pair of aviator sunglasses atop his head.

Strahan was shocked to receive a special video message from the real Mr. T, a retired pro-wrestler and star of Rocky III who told the former footballer, “You chose to dress like me. Thank you, brotha! Have a good day.”

Also making a special appearance on the series were former Facts of Life co-stars Nancy McKeon and Kim Fields as Crockett and Tubbs from Miami Vice.

