Hillary Clinton Receives Backlash For Cory Booker & Eric Holder ‘Look Alike’ Joke

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is receiving backlash for her insensitive “I know they all look alike” remark, Chron reports.

During a Saturday interview with Recode executive editor Kara Swisher, Clinton asserted that it is “childish” to “paint with a broad brush; every immigrant is this, every African American is that,” while discussing alleged Democratic Party’s political correctness, but then – shocking Swisher and prompting the audience to uproariously laugh – made a controversial comment.

“What do you think of Corey Booker… what do you think about him saying ‘Kick them in the shins,’ essentially?” Swisher asked.

“Well, that was Eric Holder,” Clinton replied: “Yeah, I know they all look alike.”

Swisher’s question was in reference to former Attorney General of the United States Eric Holder’s comment about a “new Democratic Party,” divorced from political correctness.

Contradicting former First Lady Michelle Obama’s famous “When they go low, we go high” slogan, Holder said: “When they go low, we kick ’em.”

The former attorney general later backtracked, claiming that his comment should not have been interpreted as a call for violence.

But Recode‘s Kara Swisher apparently confused Holder with another Democrat, junior United States Senator from New Jersey Cory Booker.

Both men are African American, so Hillary Clinton is now being viciously attacked by some for her “I know they all look alike” comment.

President Donald Trump’s son, Trump Jr., criticized the former secretary of state via Twitter, calling her comment “racist” and slamming the mainstream media for allegedly not covering the story.

Similarly, conservative actor and Trump supporter James Woods criticized Clinton and Swisher both, also on Twitter, calling the two women racist.

U.S. and international media is also calling out Hillary Clinton for her “I know they all look alike” remark.

British tabloid The Daily Express, and Russia Today both described Clinton’s comment as “racist.”

Townhall described the gaffe as “cringeworthy,” and so did Tucker Carlson’s The Daily Caller.

Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire was even harsher, describing Clinton’s comment as “highly inappropriate” and “racist.”

This is not the first time for Hillary Clinton to receive backlash for inappropriate – some claim highly insensitive and racist – comments.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, former secretary of state was confronted by Black Lives Matter activists who demanded that she apologizes for a remark made in 1990s speech when Clinton called black youth “superpredators.”

“Looking back, I shouldn’t have used those words,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a statement supplied to the Washington Post.