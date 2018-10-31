Meghan McCain Shares Heartbreaking Message For Dad John McCain 66 Days After His Death

Meghan posting a heart wrenching message in which she asked her late dad to 'stay with me.'

Meghan McCain shared a seriously heartbreaking and heartfelt message for her late father John McCain on social media this week to commemorate 66 days since his sad death. The View co-host shared a photo of herself and the politician on her official Instagram account on October 30 which showed them smiling as they sat together, while she opened up about just how much she missed him “physically hurts” her heart.

Writing the message to her father on her account, Meghan admitted that she still wakes up every morning with the urge to phone her dad, who passed away on August 25 at the age of 81 following a battle with glioblastoma.

“I miss you so much Dad it physically hurts my heart. I miss your laugh, your voice, your dark sense of humor, the way you always made me feel safe in a world that seems to have lost its way,” Meghan wrote on the social media site in the caption of the snap.

“I miss your dry ribs and grilled chicken. I miss you singing The Beach Boys on the porch. I miss waking up and drinking cappuccino and reading the New York Times together,” she then continued in her very personal message, adding that she missed his “old far side t-shirts” and the way he used to watch movies starring John Wayne.

McCain then continued in her lengthy Instagram caption that also missed going on hikes with her father and watching the Blackhawks play. “I miss the way you cooked eggs and bacon,” she added.

The View co-host then signed off her message by writing, “I love you forever” and “Stay with me.”

Meghan has been very outspoken about her sad loss since losing her dad back in August, speaking about what she’s been going through on social media and beyond.

As reported by People at the time, John’s daughter took a break from her regular gig co-hosting The View in order to mourn her father and even missed the show’s recent Season 21 premiere while she took some time out of the spotlight to deal with her grief.

Meghan then made a very emotional return to the ABC morning talk show on October 8, where she became visibly emotional and broke down in tears when returning to her chair at The View table. Per Good Housekeeping, the star thanked her co-stars and fans of the show for their support.

“I really want to thank all of America for being so kind to my family,” she said while appearing on the show for the first time following John’s death. She wiped away tears from her eyes as she opened up about the difficult time she was going through after losing her dad.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, McCain recently hit the headlines for admitting that she once said that she “hates” Hilary Clinton and also previously referred to her as being “crooked” during the most recent presidential campaign, something she apologized for on the show.