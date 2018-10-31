Meghan Markle Has Adorable Reaction To Fans In New Zealand Chanting Her Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrapped up the last leg of their 2018 Royal Trip to Australia, Tonga, Fiji, and New Zealand. According to People, the royal couple tried to greet as many fans as they can before they return to Great Britain.

The two went for a walkabout in Rotura, New Zealand, where masses of fans lined the streets to catch a glimpse of their favorite couple and their “little bump.” Harry and Meghan spent some time greeting their supporters and even took a few selfies. One fan captured Meghan Markle as she patiently stopped to speak to her adoring fans.

A video posted by @MrsKateCambridge shows Markle walking down a road and saying, “Hi guys.” As she stooped low to greet a child, the crowd on the opposite side of the street started to chant “Meghan!” She turned to see four young girls holding a large poster which said “We love you Meghan and Harry.”

She turned back to those with whom she had just greeted, and when they encourage her to go speak to the girls with the poster, she said “Okay” and waved. She then went across the road to meet the young ladies. The crowd went wild as it appeared as if she had heeded their call. On the video it appears as if Meghan then questioned the girls about their huge work of art.

Meghan’s first royal tour showed that the former actress has some rather endearing motherly traits. According to Express, the Duchess of Sussex has often been photographed kneeling and talking to children, in a way which is strongly reminiscent of Princess Diana.

Meghan and Harry recently visited the Maranui café. The royals were treated to sweet platters while listening to speeches about mental health projects within the region. All the while, some children were waiting outside hoping to see the couple.

The children were delighted when Meghan and Harry not only appeared, but Meghan also offered them leftover cake. The kids immediately began munching on two slices of cake each, and beamed as she greeted them.

Prince Harry and Meghan also trekked hand-in-hand through the Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua, according to Inquisitr on the last day of their royal tour. They walked across suspension bridges and followed trails while admiring the magnificent scenery around them.

The royal trip to the globe’s south-east corner marked a special time in the lives of the couple. Not only was it their first royal tour together, but they also announced that they were expecting their first child in the spring of 2019.