Horrific, Unrevealed Video Of Leicester City Owner’s Helicopter Going Berserk Makes Way Online [Graphic]

Five people including Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha lost their lives in the accident.

(Warning: The article contains a graphic video. Viewer discretion is advised.)

A horrific and yet unseen video of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s helicopter crash, which claimed his life as well as that of four other people, has made its way online.

It is not clear who shot the video, but it has been taken from the Leicester City ground soon after the helicopter took off. In the video, the owner’s helicopter can be seen taking off in the air, but seconds later, the engine seems to have failed, plunging it several hundred feet downward in a spiral. A groundsman can also be seen before the video ends abruptly.

The video was provided by the British tabloid The Sun to investigators.

As the Inquisitr reported, Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, along with staff members, took off in his private helicopter after a match against West Ham on Saturday night. While this was reportedly the Thai businessman’s typical routine after home matches, tragedy befell when the helicopter lost control and exploded a few hundred meters away from the stadium.

The video can be seen below, but it is graphic in nature.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s death was confirmed more than twenty-four hours after the helicopter went down in a spiral, plunging the ethnically diverse British city of Leicester into days of mourning. On Sunday, hundreds of fans gathered outside the stadium to pay their tributes, with players doing the same on Monday. The club’s Tuesday night match in the League Cup was also postponed as a result.

While British club fans are generally known to have adversarial relationships with the owners of their clubs, Vichai’s relationship with the fans was one of mutual respect and love. The Thai businessman led the team from relative obscurity to promotion in the first division in 2014, four years after taking ownership, and in 2016, against odds that stood at five-thousand-to-one, he inspired Leicester City to their first Premier League triumph in their history.

Tributes from all over the soccer world continue to pour in, with former Leicester player Riyad Mahrez, who now plays for English champions Manchester City, dedicating his Monday night goal against Tottenham Hotspur to Srivaddhanaprabha. Former Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri, known to have a friendly relationship with the owner, said that Srivaddhanaprabha’s name will forever be etched in sport folklore for what he had been able to do for the club, according to the Independent.

“I was terribly shaken by the news,” Ranieri said. “His positivity and ability to make everybody love him was clear for all to see. He came into the dressing room only to dispense kind words, never to reproach you. He was an illuminated man and everything he touched became better.”