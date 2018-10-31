Olivia Culpo Flaunts Abs In Sexy Crop Top For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photo Shoot

Olivia Culpo seems to be loving her time in Australia as she shoots photos for the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The model recently shared a new photo of herself looking gorgeous during one of the shoots, and fans are loving it.

Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning to post a photo of herself from a recent Sports Illustrated photo shoot. The model is seen wearing a sexy white crop top, which shows off her killer abs, as she leans against one of the Remarkable Rocks of Australia.

The former Miss Universe has her brown hair down and styled straight in the photo, as she dons two silver bracelets and matching hoop earrings. A beautiful ocean scene can be seen in the background of the snapshot, as Culpo is posted leaning her head against in her hand, showcasing her toned arms.

In the caption of the photograph, Olivia reveals that the photo was taken during her fourth day in Australia, where she got to do some “touristy” things, such as check out the Remarkable Rocks that she is seen posing next to in the picture.

The attraction is just one of the things to do and see on Kangaroo Island, where Olivia Culpo and her fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue models are busy shooting for the upcoming 2019 edition of the magazine.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it hasn’t been an easy trip for Culpo, whose boyfriend, NFL star Danny Amendola, was photographed getting handsy with Miami sports reporter, Bianca Peters, just after the model arrived in Australia.

Although Olivia has not officially spoken out about the photo scandal, she did take to Twitter not long after the photos were posted, and simply wrote, “wow.”

Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that things have been rocky between Culpo and Amendola since they split back in March and then reunited over the summer. One insider suggests that Olivia works too much and is too entangled in the celebrity culture, revealing that she and Danny are seemingly just not a good fit together.

“They barely hang out anymore, especially during the football season. It’s hard because they are both traveling. Olivia is all about the celebrity culture. It’s her life. Danny is all about sports and football. It’s not the greatest match,” an insider dished, adding that the former Miss Universe is a “workaholic” who is “always traveling.”

Olivia Culpo can be seen in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue when it is released next year.