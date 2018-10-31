Beyonce Perfectly Recreates Legendary Toni Braxton Look For Halloween

We all know Queen Bey doesn’t play around when it comes to her outfits, and especially not when she can fully dress up as someone else for Halloween!

Beyonce surprised her fans by channeling her inner Toni Braxton and perfectly recreating the cover for the singer’s 1993 hit single “Another Sad Love Song.” The 37-year-old star paid homage to the R&B legend with a super accurate impersonation of her as this year’s Halloween costume, delighting her 119 million Instagram followers when she posted a series of photos of the outfit on Tuesday.

Renaming herself “Phoni Braxton,” Bey donned a cropped black wig, red lips, a white tank top, jeans, and a leather jacket. Along with the pictures of herself, Beyonce posted the original album and single cover images, which look almost exactly identical.

“Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens,” she captioned the post.

According to the Evening Standard, Braxton herself was caught by surprise when she saw the tribute and sent an equally-fan girl message to Beyonce, tweeting that the pop diva managed to look even better than her on the original cover.

“Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween. Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS!” the 51-year-old singer said, referencing one of Bey’s most famous tunes, “Run The World (Girls).”

Beyonce’s fans were of course equally excited, with some users asking for a Bey and Toni collaboration, while another said, “The only thing to make this a full circle moment is for Toni to be Queen Bey!” Others also made a point to ask how Beyonce “wins Halloween EVERY YEAR?!” and one fan was so moved by the tribute, they were reduced to tears.

“Made me cry. So happy to see this. Thank you @beyonce.”

The “Formation” singer decided to ride the 90s-inspired looks wave, which made her Toni Braxton costume look almost contemporary. Apart from the pixie haircut and leather jacket, Bey also rocked high waist, stone washed jeans accessorized with a triple-layered chain belt — all fashion elements that have been making a comeback in the past couple of years.

Braxton’s song “Another Sad Love Song” was the debut single from her very first album, the 1993 self-titled Toni Braxton. The hit tune peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 and marked the start of a very successful career.