Jenna Dewan Is Dating Broadway Star Steve Kazee Amid Channing Tatum Divorce

Jenna Dewan’s new boyfriend has finally been revealed. The actress is reportedly dating Broadway star Steve Kazee following her split from husband Channing Tatum.

According to an October 30 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum’s relationship is so over. The couple has both moved on and dating new people, and for Jenna, that means a hot new romance with Tony winner Steve Kazee.

The couple was spotted out together on Monday night when they hit up the L.A. Haunted Hayride with a group of their friends in order to celebrate Kazee’s 43rd birthday.

The pair has seemingly been going all out for Halloween this year. Last weekend, Jenna and Steve were spotted showing some major PDA when onlookers saw them kissing during the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, where Dewan was reportedly dressed as a fairy and Kazee donned a Wolverine costume.

Sources claim that the couple seemed very happy together and that Jenna was excitedly introducing her new man to people at the party. “He’s super handsome,” one insider who was at the party with the pair told the outlet. The couple allegedly danced together all night as they celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday and partied the night away.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum shocked fans when they announced their split back in April. The couple, who share one child together, Everly, 5, revealed that they were ending their marriage via a joint statement posted to social media.

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to Everly,” the statement read.

Earlier this month, Jenna and Channing both officially filed for divorce. Dewan is now asking her estranged husband for spousal support and joint custody of their daughter.

Since the split, Jenna Dewan has obviously moved on with Steve Kazee, and Channing Tatum is now dating singer Jessie J. and has been spotted supporting her at some of her recent performances.