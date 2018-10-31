Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Name Baby Kiwis During New Zealand Tour Stop

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have wrapped up the final day on their fall Pacific tour in Rotorua, New Zealand.

While visiting Rainbow Springs, the couple stopped by at a kiwi breeding center, where, according to E! News, they were given the opportunity to name two newly hatched chicks in what is probably good practice for next spring when they welcome Baby Sussex into the world.

The couple decided to each choose a name for one chick, with Harry naming his chick Tihei, which means “sneeze of life” in Maori, and Meghan opting for the name Koha for hers, meaning “gift.”

Although there is already plenty of speculation as to what the couple will name their baby when he or she makes their appearance into the world, Meghan claims it’s not something she’s really given much thought to yet, given that it’s still so early in her pregnancy. The couple shared the news with the world just two weeks ago, and already punters have odds on whether the newest royal family member will be a boy or a girl.

In the meantime, fans who have flocked to see the royal couple in Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand have offered up many suggestions for baby names.

Stephen Parke - Pool / Getty Images

Also on their final day, the couple enjoyed an official welcome to Rotorua at Te Papaiouru known as a pōwhiri and enjoyed a lunch before taking a stroll through the Redwoods Tree Walk and visiting the chick breeding program center. They were yet again met by thousands of fans in town.

Meghan stepped out on the final day of the tour wearing a navy blue sweater and skirt combination designed by the same label that created her wedding dress, Givenchy. She completed the look with a pair of matching pointed-toe navy blue Manolo Blahnik pumps. For the forest visit, the pair dressed down, with Meghan later photographed wearing her husband’s black puffer jacket with her jeans.

The couple has enjoyed a whirlwind tour through the region, completing a whopping 76 engagements in just 16 days across four countries. Fans came out in the thousands to greet them, showering the couple with gifts in the wake of Meghan’s pregnancy announcement.

Unfortunately, due to extreme fatigue as a result of the fact that she is currently growing a tiny human, Meghan was forced to sit out some of the planned engagements. Nonetheless, the duchess soldiered through most of the schedule, and fans were eager to see her whenever she stepped out.